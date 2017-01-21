Labour lashes out at Lib Dems

Remember how, last week, Jeremy Corbyn’s relaunch was such a runaway success. Not even Tony Blair in the early years could gather such positive headlines.

Ok, so maybe that’s not quite how it happened. At least we’re now clear on their policy on freedom of movement. They love immigration and they hate it, depending on who they are talking to.

Labour has stepped up its attacks on the Lib Dems in the last couple of days, presumably because they have to fight two by-elections on 23rd February where the Leave vote will be split 3 ways and we are the only party offering any sort of opposition to the Tories.

But they couldn’t quite manage it competently. The International Business Times was none too chuffed to find its video being used by Jeremy Corbyn, uncredited, to attack Tim Farron.

An IBTimes UK spokesperson said: “While it is flattering to know that the Labour leader and his team watch International Business Times UK video and consume our content, we have not received any requests for use of this material. “Standard protocol is to request permission from the content creator and/or to credit any use. It was something of a surprise therefore to see this video appear on Jeremy Corbyn’s verified Twitter account without its original IBT branding and edited to add sound effects.” The Liberal Democrat press office, meanwhile, did respond to the tweet at the time. Later, a Liberal Democrat source said: “Labour like their position on Article 50 is useless. Corbyn is toxic and they are just a shambles.”

Then Keir Starmer, who is supposed to be the sensible one, had a go at the Lib Dems in the Guardian for not appealing to the whole country. How on earth Labour can claim to be on the side of those who voted Remain when they have just laid down to have their tummies tickled by the Tories is beyond me.

Tim Farron’s response was pithy:

Labour are just failing, not speaking for leavers or remainers. Keir Starmer might attack me, but Labour are speaking for no one. They are doing nothing, saying nothing and just sitting there and offering to wave through article 50 for the Tories. Future generations will not forgive Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn for what they are doing. There are plenty of people who voted leave who do not want an extreme hard Brexit where Britain is dragged out of the single market – I speak for these people, too. Labour’s frontbench right now is less use than a chocolate fireguard.

