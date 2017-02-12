Labour leaflet: It’s a lie to say Labour opposes Brexit

This is a Labour leaflet being delivered in Stoke. Here they are, trying to out-UKIP UKIP.
“Every major party except the Lib Dems are supporting Brexit here in Stoke”
They are doing our job for us! It certainly gives voters who don’t want the Government given a blank cheque over Brexit a clear direction about who will stand up for them. That would be only the Lib Dems.
Why does this matter? I mean, the Article 50 vote is done and dusted, isn’t it? Well, no. If the Lords does it job properly and adorns the Bill with helpful amendments like securing the rights of EU nationals, staying in the single market and the Lib Dems’ major amendment securing a referendum on the final deal, the new MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central will have to vote on whether to accept those amendments.
Labour’s Gareth Snell has said that he wouldn’t frustrate Article 50. Liberal Democrat Zulfiqar Ali would vote for the people to have a final say on the deal. The choice is clear.
All this comes at a time when there are signs that the public mood is starting to turn against Theresa May’s strategy.
The Guardian reports on a poll which shows that barely a third of those asked favour a hard Brexit.
The survey – conducted by ICM for the online campaigning organisation Avaaz on the day the House of Commons voted overwhelmingly to trigger article 50 – suggests May would face a considerable backlash if Britain crashed out of the EU on WTO terms. In a welcome boost for soft Brexit campaigners, over half (54%) of those surveyed backed either extending negotiations if a satisfactory deal could not be reached, or halting the process altogether while the public was consulted for a second time.
The Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman, Tom Brake, said the findings proved the government’s position was indefensible.
Of the 54% of people who opposed the government’s position, 34% said May should continue negotiating. A further 20% backed halting the process pending a second referendum on the terms of the deal, an option backed by the Lib Dems and a cross-party group of MPs including the Labour MPs David Lammy, Heidi Alexander and Ben Bradshaw, as well as the Green Party leader, Caroline Lucas.
While we’re on the subject of all things Stoke-related, you might be interested in this story on Conservative Home. “Labour will win in Stoke, the Lib Dems will come second” File this predication away for use on the night. Highlighting an article in today’s Observer in which our campaign manager Chris Lovell talks up our chances of unifying the Remain vote, Con Home says:
One further point: ConservativeHome has spoken to a lot of Conservative MPs and others, and they are almost unanimous in saying that the Party is not investing as much manpower in Stoke-on-Trent Central as it is in Copeland.
All of the above gives us many reasons to do all we can to help Zulfiqar Ali get the best possible result in Stoke. Let’s not put any limit on our ambitions. Sign up here to help or here to donate. If you need any extra incentive, word has it that the candidate’s brother makes the most excellent samosas. With those and Sara Bedford’s cakes, this army is definitely marching on its stomach.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
And yet, despite the Labour candidate supporting a hard Brexit, More United are backing the Labour candiate. One for Paddy to answer a few questions about, perhaps?
@William
+1
Not gonna lie when I saw the picture I thought it was a Lib Dem leaflet, even the colour scheme looks Lib Dem
It is not a Lib Dem leaflet. It is a Labour leaflet. The imprint is quite clear.
More United are a busted flush (if they were ever unbusted). Them and whose army?
Forgot to add…rather like the Labour Party. I cannot believe what we are observing.
Following the above comments about More United – I didn’t sign up to More United. I don’t really see how support for More United can be compatible with membership of or support for a political party. They have made it clear that they may support a candidate from any party, if they feel the individual candidate meets their rather vague criteria, and if they consider the candidate can win with their help. Therefore supporting More United means supporting an organisation, that will be supporting candidates, who are standing in opposition to candidates from one’s own party – how can this be compatible with membership of a party?
There seems to be a lot of confusion about what More United are for. Some of those who have commented above seem to be under the impression that they are mainly about supporting a pro EU candidate. But their website says very little about the EU. In the section about their values, there is a brief mention, towards the end of the list of values, about wanting “a close relationship with the EU”. But they do not say a candidate must necessarily support EU membership.
The values they say a candidate must have are “opportunity, tolerance, democracy, environment, openness.” The website says a little about what is meant by each of these, but it is all pretty vague. In practice, it probably means More United could potentially support a candidate from any party other than Ukip. Presumably in Stoke, they decided to support the candidate who looked most likely to be able to prevent Ukip from winning. Of course we hope the candidate most likely to win is the Lib Dem candidate, but based on past results in Stoke etc, it was probably predictable that More United would decide to support Labour.
Hear hear to what William and Tony Greaves have said above. Leaving aside what may or may not be the Labour candidate’s view on Brexit, Stoke Central has been on recent years an entirely safe Labour seat, and if Labour’s position there is now under threat from UKIP (which may in fact not be the case), this is entirely the Labour Party’s own fault. It is surely not the function of More United to rescue the Labour Party from self-inflicted damage.
Would be happy for either for LD or Labour to win Stoke. On More United, their rationale and strength is to be cross-party supporting the progressive principles they set out – they will not succeed if they act as a LD front as they need to bring together progressives in all parties. The LD and Labour positions are both to have a close relationship with the EU and pro-single market, pro-citizen rights. Yes, there are significant differences – and while I personally might favour the LD policy of a second vote, it is understandable if More United don’t get into choosing between two pro-Europe positions
Are many voters in Stoke on Trent Central likely to be influenced by what More United have to say ?
So this is a Labour leaflet referring to what UKIP say.
I trust we will shortly have a Lib Dem leaflet referring to what Labour say about what UKIP say.
Because it seems to me that when Labour say that they “supporting Brexit here in Stoke” they mean in contrast to other parts of the country where they oppose it.
Apologies for the pedantry, but MU haven’t technically supported Gareth Snell yet, they have recommended supporting him (on the grounds he has the best/only chance of beating UKIP), and they are currently polling members to vote Yes or No to this.
Going by twitter, a lot of people are questioning them on Labour’s Brexit line, and the response was that they want to support progressive CANDIDATES, rather than their parties. However, with no apparent recognition of MU from Snell, and the campaign literature being keen to point out that Labour is supporting Brexit, the distinction isn’t strong. MU are in an awkward phase of their inception. They had a decent list of likely policies on their website when they first launched, but now they have removed much of that and stuck a whole load of very vague stuff, supposedly with a view to polling members on what they/we want. Until there is something more concrete, they are offering everything and nothing.
I have personally questioned whether he’s expressed a view on PR, as for me that’s very important, and given this is a Brexit constituency, having a PR supporting Labour MP, whose record shows he is a fan of the EU, would be substantially better than some of the possible alternatives.
I agree that MU shouldn’t be bailing out the Labour party, but I don’t think that’s the intention. The motivation behind stopping a UKIP candidate becoming an MP is because a 2nd UKIP MP would be bad for the UK, and would send a much worse message to the Government to crack on with a hard Brexit. However, my problem with voting for MU to support Snell is that it sends a message that candidates can get support without having to commit to anything.