Last chance to submit your entry for ‘Your Liberal Britain’

What would Britain look like in 2030, if we Lib Dems had our way? That is the challenge set by Your Liberal Britain.

Before Christmas Sal Brinton reminded us in an email:

If we do this well, we’ll not only inspire manifestos and campaigns for years to come, but we’ll also inspire the people in this country who are looking for leadership through difficult times. Your ideas could help give them that leadership. The authors of the winning entries will be invited to join Your Liberal Britain’s writing group, who’ll work together to take a shared vision to Conference in 2017. If it passes a vote, your contribution could become the official party vision.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Wednesday (4th January), so this is a final reminder to send in your contributions. You can take part here.

We have already published quite a few of your essays on Lib Dem Voice, and we have room for a couple more this week if you’d like to send them to us on [email protected].

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.