Layla Moran MP writes: Where I stand on the leadership contest

My, it feels a long time ago since June 9th.

My first few days in Parliament have been hectic, exhilarating and at times utterly magical. The first time you sit on the Green Benches and you pinch yourself to check you’re not dreaming. Accidentally on purpose getting lost in the warren of passages and have policemen refer to you as ma’am (being in my early 30s I find this very odd indeed). Your first engagement as the MP in the constituency and random people stopping you with huge smiles to say how happy they are that ‘we did it!’. Having a quick nap and waking up to find the Leader who got us there has decided to step down. Thud.

Like many of you, the changing of this particular guard was not something I remotely expected, nor indeed desired.

I was hoping for a period of stability. Not least for me and my fellow new MPs to have time to settle in and tackle such mundane tasks as: work out how the internet works (very well actually), where the ladies’ loos are (clearly an afterthought in some areas) and where all the post has gone (in the hidden Post Office off Central Lobby, 3 bags worth).

I have a very sage member in my constituency who has a mantra: “the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing”.

This is the approach that got OxWAb to the narrow win we achieved. It is what will drive us to hold on to it.

So, yes you guessed it, with all the turmoil and the change, the ‘main thing’ for me right now is keeping my promises to the voters of Oxford West and Abingdon.

With a majority of 816 and a snap election on the cards at any time, it is not a task to be sniffed at.

Now, who leads us as Party is undoubtedly important to this ‘main thing’, I utterly agree. So I will not be making up my mind about it just yet. It is too important to make any rash decision about and I see many positives in all candidates who have and may yet declare.

However, I do know one thing.

I am clear there must be a contest and that the membership should in the end have the final say.

In order to stand, an MP needs 10% of the Parliamentary Party to do so. This means 1.2 MPs, which needs to be rounded up to 2 lest it becomes even more painful than it already is. So, if any of my fellow MPs need me to ensure a race is had, I will be willing to nominate them. However, only once I have heard more arguments will I decide who I back, and, if it is of interest, I will let you know when I decide and why.

But for now, my plan is to keep the main thing the main thing.

I intend to use every lever at my disposal to make the case for why Brexit is damaging to our economy and our values, why more education funding is critical to ensure every child gets the best start in life, and why we need the southern slips at the A34 Lodge Hill Junction in Abingdon among other local issues.

For the voters of Oxford West and Abingdon, who put their faith in me a mere two weeks ago, these are the main things right now. So, I do hope you will forgive me in taking some time to consider everything else.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon