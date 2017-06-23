Layla Moran MP writes: Where I stand on the leadership contest

My, it feels a long time ago since June 9th.
My first few days in Parliament have been hectic, exhilarating and at times utterly magical. The first time you sit on the Green Benches and you pinch yourself to check you’re not dreaming. Accidentally on purpose getting lost in the warren of passages and have policemen refer to you as ma’am (being in my early 30s I find this very odd indeed). Your first engagement as the MP in the constituency and random people stopping you with huge smiles to say how happy they are that ‘we did it!’. Having a quick nap and waking up to find the Leader who got us there has decided to step down. Thud.
Like many of you, the changing of this particular guard was not something I remotely expected, nor indeed desired.
I was hoping for a period of stability. Not least for me and my fellow new MPs to have time to settle in and tackle such mundane tasks as: work out how the internet works (very well actually), where the ladies’ loos are (clearly an afterthought in some areas) and where all the post has gone (in the hidden Post Office off Central Lobby, 3 bags worth).
I have a very sage member in my constituency who has a mantra: “the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing”.
This is the approach that got OxWAb to the narrow win we achieved. It is what will drive us to hold on to it.
So, yes you guessed it, with all the turmoil and the change, the ‘main thing’ for me right now is keeping my promises to the voters of Oxford West and Abingdon.
With a majority of 816 and a snap election on the cards at any time, it is not a task to be sniffed at.
Now, who leads us as Party is undoubtedly important to this ‘main thing’, I utterly agree. So I will not be making up my mind about it just yet. It is too important to make any rash decision about and I see many positives in all candidates who have and may yet declare.
However, I do know one thing.
I am clear there must be a contest and that the membership should in the end have the final say.
In order to stand, an MP needs 10% of the Parliamentary Party to do so. This means 1.2 MPs, which needs to be rounded up to 2 lest it becomes even more painful than it already is. So, if any of my fellow MPs need me to ensure a race is had, I will be willing to nominate them. However, only once I have heard more arguments will I decide who I back, and, if it is of interest, I will let you know when I decide and why.
But for now, my plan is to keep the main thing the main thing.
I intend to use every lever at my disposal to make the case for why Brexit is damaging to our economy and our values, why more education funding is critical to ensure every child gets the best start in life, and why we need the southern slips at the A34 Lodge Hill Junction in Abingdon among other local issues.
For the voters of Oxford West and Abingdon, who put their faith in me a mere two weeks ago, these are the main things right now. So, I do hope you will forgive me in taking some time to consider everything else.
* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
I agree with Layla that there should be a contest, so I’m really glad to see this from her.
Congratulations on your election.
You are absolutely right to concentrate on what you have said.
If you get distracted by the delights of Westminster, party machinations, the leadership campaign etc. and do not work your socks off on behalf of your constituency, you will find it much harder to win a second term.
When I was first elected to Westminster, one newly elected MP said that of the 2001 intake he was best placed to become a future leader.
Unfortunately for him and his plans, he did not get re-elected in 2005!
The correct position to take – I think most people are just hoping for a good contest at this point. 🙂
Digging oneself in pretty well sums up the overall state we are in, judging from yesterdays batch of local by-election results.(The Green result in Sheffield especially worrying). We are almost at the nadir of our fortunes with Labour marching onwards. It is difficult to see a way foward. Is anyone bothering to listen to us? We can endlessly debate this and that but at the moment the country seems to have little or no interest in us.
One of the enjoyable things about post-election periods is getting to know our newly elected MPs. I know Jamie Stone already, and Christine Jardine to a lesser extent (both very good). Wera and Layla I know nothing about – but this article had me nodding and smiling a few times. You’re priorities are absolutely right Layla, and I really like the way you express them. I’m looking forward to more of the same over the years.
I have to say a Swinson/Moran ticket would have been ideal as far as I’m concerned.
@Theakes
we have seen 3 Local Contests so far, with another 2 later today. They might mean something or not, I want to see at least 15 contests before I comment about the implications.
“I am clear there must be a contest and that the membership should in the end have the final say.”
Agreed, and thank you for saying so.
Thank you for inviting me to two victory parties (+1 disallowed). I did go to parliamentary by-elections in Witney and in Richmond Park, so maybe your team used their lists. You sparkled at the National Liberal Club with Tim Farron with obvious excitement. Good luck.
My nearest target seat this year was Eastbourne. Stephen Lloyd has been successful in getting apprenticeships. His experiences of winning, losing narrowly and winning again demonstrate his name recognition and huge amount of constituency casework done.
@theakes and paul
I think we have seen enough. We saw our ratings rise at the start of the GE Campaign and then plummet.
Before the campaign Corbyn was seen as a loser and we offered hope, hence the build up at local level.
Then we offered the worse campaign that I have seen in 25 years.
It is not all Tim’s fault. It is those in the background who have been there since we started to lose share after Charles went who take much of the blame.
That is why we need a candidate for leader who will promote a radical Liberal agenda and tackle some of the hidden problems within the structure of the party
Layla
There are some in this party , me for one, who think you are a breath of fresh air, and at this point already, can see the potential you have to lead.
You have many of the qualities needed. And we do need a contest. I admire Sir Vince, who could not, but a younger and more long haul leader would not go amiss!
We need to get your majority up, and that is indeed the main thing for you !
It is wonderful to have you in parliament, and on this site too.
Keep up the good work, and I look forward to your work on education in particular .
Congratulation Layla on your election.
Hopefully you will read the comments to your article on LDV and will respond and use LDV not only to tell people your views but to engage in debate with us here on LDV.
As OxWAb is a Remain seat I can understand why you want to keep Brexit central to what you do, but hopefully you will not think education is a panacea and instead remember that everyone needs to have a better life than their parents and not fall into the underclass. This means we have to reduce economic inequalities and ensure everyone who wants to work can have a job (earning at least a living wage) and those who don’t work have enough money to make the choices the majority take for granted.
Thanks for your comments everyone!