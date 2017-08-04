Paul Walter

LDV goes truly up north!

By | Fri 4th August 2017 - 11:05 am


Embed from Getty Images

We’d like to quash the rumour that we got fed up with Mark Valladares here at LDV Towers and therefore banished him to the most northerly inhabited achipelago in the world.

There is simply no truth whatsoever in these whisperings.

Seriously, Mark Valladares is a long-standing Liberal Democrat Voice editorial team member. On the team, we really do value his calm, wise and supportive counsel. He is also known as @honladymark on Twitter, and as a Liberal Bureaucrat, Creeting St Peter parish councillor and Liberal globe trotter.

There was a place called “Spitzbergen” which used to appear on those old globes of the world. It was so far up north that you wondered why people bothered to live there – or could live there. Spitzbergen is now referred to as Svalbard. It is a Norwegian archipelago within the arctic circle.

Mark is one of those people who likes to clock up destinations. He has gone to Svalbard for his summer holidays. Apparently, it involves something called “wet landings” – jumping off boats into uncertain icy terrains.

You can read the daily diary of his travels on his blog here. It is much recommended! One of the posts is entitled “Adrift on the pack ice with only a light snack for sustenance“. He is getting up to all sorts of wheezes and japes with polar bears and walruses!

Have a great holiday, Mark, and please come back safely!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

This entry was posted in Humour.
