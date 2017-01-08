LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

The Voice

7 bestMany thanks to the 16,400  visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

This is how to respect the referendum result (89 comments) by Rob Parsons

Vince Cable calls for an end to EU free movement (145 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Farage’s legacy and continental populist laws put EU expats in UK in impossible quandary (28 comments) by Bernard Aris

Why we need UKIP in the fight for electoral reform (44 comments) by Ben Andrew

Tim Farron’s New Year Message – Don’t shrug your shoulders, get involved (21 comments) by Tim Farron

Willie Rennie’s New Year Message – Lib Dems THE pro UK, pro EU progressive party (20 comments) by Willie Rennie

Observations of an ex pat: Tough for Trump (3 comments) by Tom Arms

 

