LDV's Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 5th February 2017 - 2:30 pm

Many thanks to the 22,000 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here's our 7 most-read posts…

Lamb and Mulholland to abstain on Article 50 vote. What does this mean for the party?  (86 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Why I’ve left the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election campaign (12 comments) by Ed Fordham

Yet another massive Lib Dem GAIN from Labour (25 comments) by Caron Lindsay

In full: Tim Farron’s speech in the Article 50 debate (49 comments) by The Voice

ICYMI: Nick Clegg’s brilliant speech in the Article 50 debate (21 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Is this the beginning of the end for May’s government? (44 comments) by Katharine Pindar

Banging on about Europe (22 comments) by John Pugh MP

  • theakes 5th Feb '17 - 3:53pm

    Just back from my weekly aid to the Stoke Central by election. It seems to be going well.
    Quiet optimism rules my roost. Leaflets are going out, I have the impression we are out delivering the others already. Have to say reading silly articles like the one on Friday about Labour looking for collaboration makes one laugh, how out of touch are the media.
    Will all those London and South East constituencies come up, we can win this and that is not just wold optimism speaking.

