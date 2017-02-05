LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

Many thanks to the 22,000 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

Lamb and Mulholland to abstain on Article 50 vote. What does this mean for the party? (86 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Why I’ve left the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election campaign (12 comments) by Ed Fordham

Yet another massive Lib Dem GAIN from Labour (25 comments) by Caron Lindsay

In full: Tim Farron’s speech in the Article 50 debate (49 comments) by The Voice

ICYMI: Nick Clegg’s brilliant speech in the Article 50 debate (21 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Is this the beginning of the end for May’s government? (44 comments) by Katharine Pindar

Banging on about Europe (22 comments) by John Pugh MP

