LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 12th February 2017 - 4:00 pm

7 bestMany thanks to the  15,300 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

Two Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives (17 comments) by Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Tim Farron on Sky News “It’s a dark day” (56 comments) by The Voice 

P-16: What is Stoke’s daily paper saying about the by-election? (5 comments) by Ed Fordham

Farron attacks government plans to make patients pay upfront for NHS treatment (42 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Farron: Lib Dems will not make a pact with Corbyn’s Labour (34 comments) by Newshound

Can anyone tell me what is wrong with this story in the Independent (3 comments) by Caron Lindsay

P-13: Time for another delivery, methinks (13 comments) by Ed Fordham

