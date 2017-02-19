LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

Many thanks to the 14,700 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…
P-9: What Labour just don’t get about Stoke-on-Trent (19 comments) by Ed Fordham
Brexit – a view from the Continent (48 comments) by Robert Harrison
The campaign against Brexit continues (36 comments) by Nick Hopkinson
Breaking: Stoke on Trent Lib Dems challenge Labour to condemn “offensive and illegal texts” (20 comments) by The Voice
Donald Trump, Twitter and Distraction (11 comments) by Caron Lindsay
Labour leaflet: It’s a lie to say Labour opposes Brexit (22 comments) by Caron Lindsay
Tony Blair is on our side. Eek! (64 comments) by Caron Lindsay
Remember: LibDemVoice is our place to talk. So if you’ve got something you want to say, please join in the debate or start one yourself by writing for us.