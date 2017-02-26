The Voice

LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 26th February 2017 - 5:00 pm

7 bestMany thanks to the 17,400 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

Even the Daily Telegraph says Leave was wrong, wrong and wrong (35 comments) by Antony Hook

Stoke and Copeland results show how far the Liberal Democrats have come in two years (71 comments) by Caron Lindsay

++Copeland by-election: Lib Dems more than double vote share and move up to third place, beating UKIP (6 comments) by Paul Walter

Vote Leave: Strong democratic case for referendum on the Brexit Deal (5 comments) by Caron Lindsay

 LibLink: Kishwer Falkner: How I will vote on Article 50 (72 comments) by Mary Reid

Our Brexit strategy needs amending (35 comments) by Adam Hyde

Stoke-on-Trent by-election: Lib Dem vote share more than doubles (20 comments) by Paul Walter

Remember: LibDemVoice is our place to talk. So if you’ve got something you want to say, please join in the debate or start one yourself by writing for us.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 26th Feb - 9:10pm
    @ Glenn "the general problem with arguments about the death of of the nation state idea is that the nation state is the basis of...
  • User AvatarGlenn 26th Feb - 8:31pm
    It was more directed at the general veneration of da yoot. But the general problem with arguments about the death of of the nation state...
  • User AvatarMike S 26th Feb - 7:39pm
    Hi Glenn Not sure if that's directed at me? However just to clarify, I don't think they are any more important and don't subscribe to...
  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 26th Feb - 6:58pm
    @Clootie "…and yet Scottish LibDems continue to put the Imperial Union first rather than fight for the Scottish nation to have its vote respected. The...
  • User AvatarGlenn 26th Feb - 6:57pm
    Young people are just old people in waiting. I don't know why anyone thinks they're anymore important than anyone else.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 26th Feb - 6:41pm
    It has been said that some countries in central and eastern Europe entered the European Union because they wanted to join NATO. Others have the...