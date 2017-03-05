The Voice

LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 5th March 2017 - 6:43 pm

7 bestMany thanks to the 13,700  visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

Lib Dems GAIN a council seat and have a strong hold in Redcar (17 comments) by Caron Lindsay

£1 million donation to Lib Dems helps party oppose Brexit (18 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Wow! A Liberal Democrat on Question Time tonight (11 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems react to Government defeat over #righttostay (60 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Brexit – it’s time to stop looking for someone to blame and take action (45 comments) by Andrew Davidson

Why I was furious to get an email from Liz Leffman (41 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Labour fail to back single market (33 comments) by Joe Otten

