LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 12th March 2017 - 4:47 pm

7 bestMany thanks to the 19.500  visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

 Donald Trump is dangerous and a complete joke – but the joke is on the American people (15 comments) by Paul Walter

From UKIP to social democrat in the Lib Dems (53 comments) by Alexander Balkan

The other side of Brexit – what about the leavers? (65 comments) by Mark Argent

++Breaking: Jackie Pearcey will fight Manchester Gorton for the Lib Dems (23 comments) by Caron Lindsay

This is our time now, a time for assertiveness and for anger (75 comments) by Katharine Pindar

Yet another Lib Dem GAIN from the Conservatives (18 comments) by Caron Lindsay

++Second government defeat – Lords vote for parliamentary veto on final Brexit deal (50 comments) by Paul Walter

