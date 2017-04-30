The Voice

LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 4:55 pm

7 bestMany thanks to the 20,600  visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…

Daisy Benson stands aside as Yeovil candidate (20 comments) by Newshound

David Ward removed as a candidate (55 comments) by The Voice

Lib Dem candidate won’t stand against the Speaker after all (42 comments) by The Voice

The “hit list” of pro EU Tory MPs the Lib Dems are targeting in Brexit purge – Telegraph (28 comments) by Paul Walter

Encouraging poll news for the Liberal Democrats (26 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Could Rachel Johnson stand as a candidate for the Liberal Democrats? (42 comments)  by Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems expected to surpass 100,000 members today (12 comments) by The Voice

 

Remember: LibDemVoice is our place to talk. So if you’ve got something you want to say, please join in the debate or start one yourself by writing for us.

