LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

By | Sun 2nd July 2017 - 6:00 pm

Many thanks to the 25000 visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here's our 7 most-read posts…

Ed Davey MP writes…My family, my party (79 comments) by Ed Davey MP

If they say you’re a Red Tory or a Yellow Tory, ask about Corbyn’s welfare cuts (53 comments) by George Kendall 

There are worse things than a coronation for Vince (97 comments) by Caron Lindsay

May’s Brexit setup denies remaining EU states what she wants to recover for Britain: sovereignty over their nation) (37 comments) by Bernard Aris

Well that didn’t take long. Vince answers questions on Brexit, freedom of movement and single market (35 comments) by Caron Lindsay

Sal Brinton writes…What you need to know about the leadership election (29 comments) by Sal Brinton

The party of “I told you so” (60 comments) by Noel Davies

