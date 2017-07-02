LDV’s Sunday Best: our 7 most-read articles this week

Many thanks to the 25000visitors who dropped by Lib Dem Voice this week. Here’s our 7 most-read posts…
Ed Davey MP writes…My family, my party (79 comments) by Ed Davey MP
If they say you’re a Red Tory or a Yellow Tory, ask about Corbyn’s welfare cuts (53 comments) by George Kendall
There are worse things than a coronation for Vince (97 comments) by Caron Lindsay
May’s Brexit setup denies remaining EU states what she wants to recover for Britain: sovereignty over their nation) (37 comments) by Bernard Aris
Well that didn’t take long. Vince answers questions on Brexit, freedom of movement and single market (35 comments) by Caron Lindsay
Sal Brinton writes…What you need to know about the leadership election (29 comments) by Sal Brinton
The party of “I told you so” (60 comments) by Noel Davies
Remember: LibDemVoice is our place to talk. So if you’ve got something you want to say, please join in the debate or start one yourself by writing for us.