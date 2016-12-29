The Voice

LDV’s Top Twelve of 2016: #10 Tonight’s Question Time is going to be interesting

Thu 29th December 2016

Over the next few days, we will be publishing our twelve most read posts of 2016. Many thanks to the 533,000 people who have visited the site over the past tumultuous 12 months. 

This one was a preview of that Question Time in July where Sal Brinton and Ian Hislop took on George Galloway a couple of weeks after the EU Referendum. It’s still available on iPlayer. 

Sal has been brilliant on Question Time every time she’s been on. Just after she became President, she was on with the annoying David Starkey. Then earlier this year, she took UKIP to task for their horribly racist broadcast about Turkey.

Tonight’s programme should be brilliant with Sal and Hislop having a good go at Falconer and Galloway.

There have been many times when there have been no Lib Dems on the panel in a week when there is a unique Lib Dem perspective on an issue. Thankfully, this is not one of them.

