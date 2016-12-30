The Voice

LDV’s Top Twelve of 2016: #6 Undeclared Conservative election expenses unearthed by Channel 4 News

By | Fri 30th December 2016 - 3:30 pm

Over the next few days, we will be publishing our twelve most read posts of 2016. Many thanks to the 533,000 people who have visited the site over the past tumultuous 12 months. 

The second half starts off with a report from Channel 4 News about Michael Crick’s investigations into Conservative election expense returns for the 2015 General Election.

Michael Crick, Channel 4 News’s political correspondent, has spent months investigating the Conservative Party’s election expenses from last year’s general election, focussing on the party’s “battle buses”, which moved activists around the country, and the associated costs incurred (e.g. hotels).

Last night’s programme featured another report, this time looking at the use of the buses in the South-West, where the Conservatives successfully targeted every one of the 14 seats held by the Lib Dems:

In response to Crick’s investigation, the Conservatives accepted that they had failed to declare some expenses for hotels due to what they termed an “administrative error”.

Yet the more fundamental question which the Electoral Commission is apparently investigating is whether the costs associated with the battle bus should properly have been accounted for on local rather than national expenses returns. The Tories insist that they should not, but if the Electoral Commission takes a different view it on the face of it could mean that in several constituencies, the Conservatives exceeded spending limits.

The Electoral Commission told Channel 4 News:

The Commission is currently conducting an investigation into the Conservative Party’s 2015 General Election spending return and will consider carefully any new allegations that are raised as part of the Channel 4 News programme.

In line with the Commission’s Enforcement Policy, the Commission does not comment on on-going investigations, as to do so may hinder the conduct of the investigation.

Given the interest of the Lib Dems in the seats under investigation, one hopes the party is paying close attention to, and where necessary assisting, the Electoral Commission’s work.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in From the LDV Archive.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 30th Dec - 3:28pm
    Based on his policies, the Liberal Prime Minister Gladstone was a neoliberal.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 30th Dec - 2:54pm
    @ Michael Cole "Thoughtful debate" does not include the word "fatuous". As someone who first joined the party in 1961, I share Jayne's view of...
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 30th Dec - 2:03pm
    Thanks Lorenzo for defending thoughtful debate. @David Raw: "The economic mess was caused by the failure of sub prime lending by American banks…….. " So...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Dec - 2:03pm
    Simon Banks 31st Oct '16 - 9:27pm Richmond Park was a seat in which we previously had an MP, Susan Kramer. That was one good...
  • User AvatarMartin 30th Dec - 1:38pm
    E Bourne: You appear to have confused her with someone else.
  • User Avatarjedibeeftrix 30th Dec - 1:31pm
    @ Frankie - "The problem is jedibeeftrix is if liberalism dies something else will arise to fight the Tory hegemony." Totally agree, but my post...