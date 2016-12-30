The Voice

LDV’s Top Twelve of 2016: #8 Mockery of Diane Abbott shows why our political culture needs to change

By | Fri 30th December 2016 - 9:30 am

Over the next few days, we will be publishing our twelve most read posts of 2016. Many thanks to the 533,000 people who have visited the site over the past tumultuous 12 months. 

In our 8th most read post, Caron Lindsay argues that the social media mockery of Diane Abbott by various right wing types is not a sign of a healthy political culture.

Labour MP Diane Abbott is being roundly mocked in various parts of the internet because of a question she asked as Shadow International Development Secretary, a position she held until last week when she was promoted to Shadow Health Secretary.

She asked:

To ask the Secretary of State for International Development, what steps she has taken to assist people in the Indonesian province of Province of Davao del Norte affected by the drought in that province.

The reply was crushing:

There is no province called Davao del Norte in Indonesia.

Actually, there is a place called Davao del Norte suffering droughts. In the Philippines. So a staffer in Diane Abbott’s office made a mistake. We all do it. Why make a fuss?

The Guido Fawkes blog has been one of those poking fun at Abbott. It’s not surprising behaviour from a right wing sensationalist site.

Ultimately, Diane Abbott’s question was well-intentioned and focused around helping some very vulnerable people. Her successor, if she has one who stays in office for more than five minutes, can resubmit it with the correct details. It’s not a big deal.

I was more concerned seeing the story being shared by Liberal Democrats on social media. Maybe we need to get past being amused by genuine mistakes and concentrate on what really matters.

Abbott’s error is a million miles away from the spectacle we’ve seen over the past few months of self-serving politicians setting out to deceive the country – and succeeding – purely to further their own ambitions. The tragedy of that is double-edged.

Firstly, that sort of self-serving politician is actually a pretty rare thing. Most of them, from all parties, are decent people who want to make the world a better place.

Secondly, the idea that politicians are just a bunch of self serving useless individuals is most popular amongst those who feel disengaged from politics and who have just been manipulated and deceived by the likes of Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and Andrea Leadsom. Two of these are in the running to be Prime Minister. That is scary.

I disagree with Diane Abbott more often than I agree with her, but with so much else going on in politics at the moment, we need to concentrate on what actually is important. There are economic, political and constitutional crises emanating from the Brexit referendum to be sorted. There are many reason to worry about Labour, who seem to be caught up in the most irreconcilable differences when we need a coherent opposition, but this question isn’t one of them.

Everyone makes mistakes. The right response to Abbott’s is “there but for the grace of the Flying Spaghetti Monster go I.”

Labour of course would have been all over it had the mistake been made by someone else.

The way we conduct our politics needs to change. Rather than scoring cheap points, we need to be showing that we really are tackling the issues of the day. That way, if people see that their concerns are being heard and tackled, they will regain confidence and that’s good for all of us.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in From the LDV Archive.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNick Baird 30th Dec - 9:14am
    While the evidence of fraud taking place now is limited, I don't see a problem with taking reasonable measures to prevent it happening in the...
  • User AvatarJohn Hemming 30th Dec - 9:14am
    Personation has gone on for decades. There is little evidence for it unless you specifically look for it during the election. The system we have...
  • User Avatarjedibeeftrix 30th Dec - 8:14am
    "And even if it is not, there is a precautionary principle that comes into play in terms of the potential for it to happen. In...
  • User Avatartonyhill 30th Dec - 7:50am
    I don't doubt the veracity of what Mick Taylor says, but having been involved with elections for as long as he has electoral fraud is...
  • User AvatarJon. Taylor 30th Dec - 5:44am
    Regarding voter fraud & ID cards I agree with the Northern Ireland proposal of isssuing free ID cards to those that cannot afford other forms...
  • User AvatarD J Dormann 30th Dec - 2:59am
    We need to learn from other campaigns: LibDems will make Britain great again. We will be the strongest defender of ancient civil liberties. Both conservatives...