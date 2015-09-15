Leaders good and bad

As we’re now seeing with Jeremy Corbyn’s election to the Labour leadership, political debate often revolves around the characters of party leaders. Elections are portrayed as contests between leaders, voters are often asked to say which leader they will be voting for – even though they can’t, unless they happen to live in a leader’s constituency – and the media, during elections, party conferences and day-to-day politics, generally focus on the leader, sometimes, in small parties, to the exclusion of all other figures. Within their parties, even in relatively democratic institutions like the Liberal Democrats, the leader exercises considerable influence over party policy and strategy.

What qualities, then, are required for effective political leadership? Who is a good leader and who a bad? Biographies of the leaders of British political parties are legion. Studies of political leadership are much fewer in number and tend either to be theoretical in nature or to focus on a small number of examples, often drawn from presidential systems like the US. Studies of British political leadership over time and within the context of a single political party are non-existent.

It is this gap which the Liberal Democrat History Group is aiming to fill with our latest book, British Liberal Leaders – published by Biteback alongside companion volumes on Conservative and Labour leaders.

The book contains chapters on every leader of the Liberal Party, SDP and Liberal Democrats from Earl Grey, who led the Whigs through the Great Reform Act of 1832, to Nick Clegg, the first Liberal leader to enter government for more than sixty years. Chapters cover such towering political figures as Palmerston, Gladstone, Asquith and Lloyd George; those, such as Sinclair, Clement Davies and Grimond, who led the party during its darkest hours; and those who led its revival, including David Steel, Roy Jenkins and Paddy Ashdown. The book also contains interviews with Steel, Ashdown and Clegg on their experiences in leadership.

But these aren’t just biographies. We have attempted to identify the key characteristics which leaders need to possess to prove effective, and to judge all the leaders against them. We identified five criteria: communications and campaigning skills; the ability to develop and articulate a vision; party management; to what extent they achieved the objectives of Liberalism (for the party or the country); and whether they left the party in a better or worse shape than they found it. The first chapter in the book rates every leader as ‘good’, ‘poor’ or ‘mixed’ against each of these criteria, and then aggregates them in this summary table (within each category, leaders are listed in chronological order):

Good: Russell, Palmerston, Gladstone, Campbell-Bannerman, Grimond, Ashdown

Mixed: Grey, Melbourne, Granville / Hartington, Asquith, Lloyd George, Thorpe, Steel, Jenkins, Owen, Maclennan, Kennedy, Clegg

Poor: Rosebery, Harcourt, Samuel, Sinclair, Davies, Campbell

Of course, this is very far from an exact science, and we’re sure readers will disagree with some of our judgments (indeed, the second and third chapters in the book set out slightly different ways of assessing leaders, using a common methodology across all three books). This doesn’t matter: what we aim to do is encourage debate and discussion about what makes a good party leader. We hope Tim Farron will read it with interest!

British Liberal Leaders is available now from the Liberal Democrat History Group website, and will be on sale at the History Group’s exhibition stand at conference, for £25 (£20 for subscribers to the Journal of Liberal History). Simon Hughes, Paul Tyler and Menzies Campbell will be launching the book at our fringe meeting on Sunday (1300–1400), in the Deauville Suite, Trouville Hotel. All welcome.

Duncan Brack, Robert Ingham and Tony Little (co-editors, British Liberal Leaders)

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.