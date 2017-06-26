Mary Reid

Leadership election

By | Mon 26th June 2017 - 3:42 pm

The timetable for the election of a new Leader for the Liberal Democrats has been announced. Here are the key dates:

Opening of nominations: 26th June (today)

Deadline for nominations: 20th July

Despatch of ballot papers to members: 16th August

Close of ballot: 11th September

Verification, count and declaration: 13th September

All members will have a vote and they will be able to vote online or by post.

I understand that hustings may start before the close of nominations, provided the candidates have obtained the necessary support from two MPs. You can see more detailed information here.

Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

  • Jennie 26th Jun '17 - 3:50pm

    Thanks for that, Mary.
    Do you know if the online ballot will have a free text box or other space for writing RON or otherwise spoiling one’s ballot? This is an essential part of democracy IMHO, and while it’s easy with a paper ballot, online ballots tend to miss this functionality…

  • Max Wilkinson 26th Jun '17 - 3:54pm

    Given it’s highly likely that we’ll have at most two candidates, why is the nomination period so long?

  • Richard Gadsden 26th Jun '17 - 4:02pm

    Do we have a deadline yet for new members joining to be entitled to vote?

    If it’s the close of nominations, then that’s probably why the nomination period is fairly lengthy.

  • Zoe O'connell 26th Jun '17 - 4:25pm

    Would be interested to hear the rationale behind this timetable from Federal Board members. I’m not objecting, just seems odd if things are going to take this long to announce the leader on Wednesday before conference, rather than unveiling the result to members live at conference.

  • Elaine Woodard 26th Jun '17 - 4:30pm

    According to Mark Pack, it’s because the close of nominations is also the cut-off for new members to be eligible to vote. This gives more time for local parties to organise recruitment activities.

  • theakes 26th Jun '17 - 5:05pm

    I do not think the turnout will be very much.

  • Mick Taylor 26th Jun '17 - 5:40pm

    Tweaked always the pessimist

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 26th Jun '17 - 7:56pm

    Candidates do have to collect signatures from 200 members from 25 parties (or something similar). That can take quite a while.

