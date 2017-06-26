Leadership election

The timetable for the election of a new Leader for the Liberal Democrats has been announced. Here are the key dates:

Opening of nominations: 26th June (today)

Deadline for nominations: 20th July

Despatch of ballot papers to members: 16th August

Close of ballot: 11th September

Verification, count and declaration: 13th September

All members will have a vote and they will be able to vote online or by post.

I understand that hustings may start before the close of nominations, provided the candidates have obtained the necessary support from two MPs. You can see more detailed information here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.