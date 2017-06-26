Leadership election

The timetable for the election of a new Leader for the Liberal Democrats has been announced. Here are the key dates:
Opening of nominations: 26th June (today)
Deadline for nominations: 20th July
Despatch of ballot papers to members: 16th August
Close of ballot: 11th September
Verification, count and declaration: 13th September
All members will have a vote and they will be able to vote online or by post.
I understand that hustings may start before the close of nominations, provided the candidates have obtained the necessary support from two MPs. You can see more detailed information here.
* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.
Thanks for that, Mary.
Do you know if the online ballot will have a free text box or other space for writing RON or otherwise spoiling one’s ballot? This is an essential part of democracy IMHO, and while it’s easy with a paper ballot, online ballots tend to miss this functionality…
Given it’s highly likely that we’ll have at most two candidates, why is the nomination period so long?
Do we have a deadline yet for new members joining to be entitled to vote?
If it’s the close of nominations, then that’s probably why the nomination period is fairly lengthy.
Would be interested to hear the rationale behind this timetable from Federal Board members. I’m not objecting, just seems odd if things are going to take this long to announce the leader on Wednesday before conference, rather than unveiling the result to members live at conference.
According to Mark Pack, it’s because the close of nominations is also the cut-off for new members to be eligible to vote. This gives more time for local parties to organise recruitment activities.
I do not think the turnout will be very much.
Tweaked always the pessimist
Candidates do have to collect signatures from 200 members from 25 parties (or something similar). That can take quite a while.