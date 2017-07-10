Mary Reid

Leadership hustings – a chance to discuss the future of the party with Vince Cable

By | Mon 10th July 2017 - 11:51 am

The first Leadership hustings will take place this Saturday in London.

Why a hustings, I hear you ask, given that there is only one candidate? Technically nominations close next Monday, so until then the advice is that we cannot assume that there will not be a contest (although, of course, the chances of a challenge are minimal).

The Social Liberal Forum Conference is holding the hustings at 1.30pm at Resource for London, 356 Holloway Road, London, N7 6PA. Vince Cable has agreed to take part. If any other candidates do come forward before Saturday then they will, of course, be invited.

Whilst any party member is welcome to attend the hustings for free, we would love it if you could sign up for the whole day’s conference. In the morning the theme will be ‘The Retreat from Globalisation’ with some eminent speakers, while the afternoon will be devoted to more local issues including the Leadership election and a review of the General Election. You can register here: www.socialliberal.net/slfconf2017.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Leadership Election.
Advert

One Comment

  • paul barker 10th Jul '17 - 1:47pm

    This is a great idea, hope there will be more Hustings organised around the Nations.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGraham Evans 10th Jul - 1:37pm
    The overwhelming majority of old people need little or no social care, relatively few need to go into a nursing home, and even fewer need...
  • User AvatarPeter 10th Jul - 1:36pm
    All those who desperately cling to the hope that Brexit might be avoided will welcome Vince Cable's position on the subject. That position appears to...
  • User AvatarJocky McLean 10th Jul - 1:32pm
    This is excellent.
  • User AvatarAndy Hinton 10th Jul - 1:30pm
    I quite agree with Ruth that protecting the windfall rise in property values which some have benefitted from is an unworthy policy aim. But none...
  • User AvatarJohn Critchley 10th Jul - 12:45pm
    Thank you Ruth for your article. I thought I may be alone as I despaired at both the used of the word dementia and the...
  • User AvatarSheila Gee 10th Jul - 12:28pm
    Well, I’ve heard no specific or realistic examples of post Brexit ‘broken bones’ or ‘pain coming down the track’. Much of the discourse over Brexit...