Let ALDC know if you are a candidate for next May

ALDC want to help your campaign but in order to do the best job that we can, we need to know who your candidates are for the forthcoming elections on the 4th May 2018.

ALDC gather and share relevant information about local elections across the country and coordinate various types of support that are available for candidates and groups in different seats.

The team at ALDC would be really grateful if you could email Jenny Lamb ([email protected]) with the details of any currently selected candidates in your area.

Please include the following details –
Candidate Name
Council
Ward
Address
Email
The clearer our picture of what is happening, the better we can target our resources.We produce election briefings, detailing all of the main campaign issues, advice on what to do on key dates and some extra templates. If you are a candidate, agent or key activist we can send out our briefing to you packed full of advice – just let us know if you are standing next May.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

One Comment

  • Alex 5th Sep '17 - 7:51pm

    I think a targeted campaign is absolutely necessary. It will mean the vast majority of candidates standing (who are unlikely to get elected anyway) will have very little to work with. We should be campaigning in places like Vauxhall where there’s a lot of antipathy to the MP, as well as former seats such as Bermondsey where our vote is still fairly strong. Winning the Richmond and Kingston councils is absolutely important, now that we have the seats there (or got a very high vote share there, like in Richmond Park).

