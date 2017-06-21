Let’s be the party of the empowered individual

We Liberal Democrats are supposed to be the Party of the empowered individual; how can we help people do become that, to build a sense of security and community? And are we doing it?
My view is that we could start by articulating the simple liberal ideas behind our campaigns, policies and positions. We must bring change, but we must use this to illustrate what liberalism is about too.
In today’s public debate there’s often seems little attempt to challenge assertions, or argue with points; merely to deny the right of alternative viewpoints to exist, to campaign, or to argue. Motives are questioned, the (wo)man is played, not the ball.
On the first or second Saturday after the referendum, a man screamed “Who’s the f***ing Fascist!?” at me because he objected to our petition on unilateral protection of EU nationals’ rights. As he shouted this, my then 6 month old son was strapped to me and I was holding a clipboard and pen. I did indeed wonder who the Fascist was.
The reaction to last week’s horrific events has been depressing. There’s a lot of justifiable anger – but the political prism this is seen through seems to be one of fundamental division:
“Lily Allen accuses government of being dishonest over number of victims who died in Grenfell Tower blaze”, The Sun, 17 June 2017
“MOB OF LEFTIES SLAMMED Hard-left activists blasted for ‘hijacking’ the genuine outrage over the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy”, The Sun, 16 June 2017
We seem to be living in an age of virtue signalling. But could cognitive dissonance drive people to support liberals and liberalism?
A 2013 study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that someone in a state of uncertainty may show more political open-mindedness if they also perceive themselves to be out of harm’s way. However – “when people sense a threat on top of that uncertainty, the opposite reaction occurs: Subjects in the study tended to close ranks and become rigidly intolerant to other political views.” So we must help people to control and shape their communities, which will also open them to our message. People need to come first in our society, we should be saying that, and showing it.
But communities have come together to provide support for the Grenfell tenants and their families, there are now opportunities to address not only housing inequalities (including our approach to health and safety standards, and the medium-term impacts of austerity), but also our democracy, where accountability and responsibility for local decisions is opaque at best.
This should be a moment for radical liberal democracy to show the solutions – not to politicise the disaster, but to support our people in organising to help: details of groups on the ground to support, model questions to ask our local authorities, simple statements from our MPs and Lords, appropriate and useful social media posts to adapt and share. To be the Party of the empowered individual: we have over 100, 000 members, let’s empower them first.
* Anthony Fairclough is Vice Chair, Merton Borough Lib Dems and is writing in a personal capacity
Well said. The tone of politics, even on some LD Facebook groups, has become anti-rational and spiteful. We have strengths at local level in many areas (not mine, sadly). Let’s use those to move forward.
Unfortunately socialism and nationalism are two sides of the same coin, which is why you get hardline and intolerant attitudes amongst the socialist left or the nationalist right. It is noticable that on comments pages on the papers, you never get mobs of “Cleggites” abusing people, which is a common staple of socialists and nationalists – where as the armies of Kippers, Corbynists and Cybernats troll the online media, and even join forces when they have a shared enemy – usually the Lib Dems and Nick Clegg in particular.
Both nationalism and socialism are doctrines of protectionism, and anything which challenges their power in society, is met by such responses, particularly if the challenger is foreign – be it the right wing complaining about the EU Commission, immigration and the left complaining about multinational corporations or foreign states owning British infrastructure. Whether it is Farage and Cambridge Analytics interfering with the referendum, taxi drivers holding London to ransom over Uber, the RMT and ASLEF endangering people’s lives with their support for Victorian train operating methods, the attacks on the bankers by the racist conspiracy theorists, the anti-corporate bigotry by McDonnell, the downright racist behaviour of Hopkins and Milo or whoever.
We need to make a strong argument that protectionism is inherently immoral and never works, and debunk socialism and nationalism once and for all.