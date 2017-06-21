Let’s be the party of the empowered individual

We Liberal Democrats are supposed to be the Party of the empowered individual; how can we help people do become that, to build a sense of security and community? And are we doing it?

My view is that we could start by articulating the simple liberal ideas behind our campaigns, policies and positions. We must bring change, but we must use this to illustrate what liberalism is about too.

In today’s public debate there’s often seems little attempt to challenge assertions, or argue with points; merely to deny the right of alternative viewpoints to exist, to campaign, or to argue. Motives are questioned, the (wo)man is played, not the ball.

On the first or second Saturday after the referendum, a man screamed “Who’s the f***ing Fascist!?” at me because he objected to our petition on unilateral protection of EU nationals’ rights. As he shouted this, my then 6 month old son was strapped to me and I was holding a clipboard and pen. I did indeed wonder who the Fascist was.

The reaction to last week’s horrific events has been depressing. There’s a lot of justifiable anger – but the political prism this is seen through seems to be one of fundamental division:

“Lily Allen accuses government of being dishonest over number of victims who died in Grenfell Tower blaze”, The Sun, 17 June 2017

“MOB OF LEFTIES SLAMMED Hard-left activists blasted for ‘hijacking’ the genuine outrage over the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy”, The Sun, 16 June 2017

We seem to be living in an age of virtue signalling. But could cognitive dissonance drive people to support liberals and liberalism?

A 2013 study by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln found that someone in a state of uncertainty may show more political open-mindedness if they also perceive themselves to be out of harm’s way. However – “when people sense a threat on top of that uncertainty, the opposite reaction occurs: Subjects in the study tended to close ranks and become rigidly intolerant to other political views.” So we must help people to control and shape their communities, which will also open them to our message. People need to come first in our society, we should be saying that, and showing it.

But communities have come together to provide support for the Grenfell tenants and their families, there are now opportunities to address not only housing inequalities (including our approach to health and safety standards, and the medium-term impacts of austerity), but also our democracy, where accountability and responsibility for local decisions is opaque at best.

This should be a moment for radical liberal democracy to show the solutions – not to politicise the disaster, but to support our people in organising to help: details of groups on the ground to support, model questions to ask our local authorities, simple statements from our MPs and Lords, appropriate and useful social media posts to adapt and share. To be the Party of the empowered individual: we have over 100, 000 members, let’s empower them first.

* Anthony Fairclough is Vice Chair, Merton Borough Lib Dems and is writing in a personal capacity