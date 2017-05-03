Let’s say no to a Coronation of Chaos

Well, I suppose it always did. I mean, the government of the former soviet union was pretty strong, and for decades, stable. And May’s press team is not exactly behaving like it thinks it is in a democracy.

Seriously, though, what do we expect of our Prime Minister when approaching a negotiation of such complexity as managing Brexit so that we ordinary people don’t end up suffering dire consequences for decades? How should she and her ministers behave as we try to rebuild trading relationships with the world from scratch, as we find ourselves isolated and disadvantaged. Frankly, standing in the middle of Downing Street and whining that those nasty Europeans are out to get us is about as irresponsible as it gets.

That is just window dressing at the end of the day. Ramping up tensions ahead of negotiations with cavalier disregard is one thing. Once they get in the room, if there are sufficient grown-ups around, this mess can be cleared up. There is a bigger worry, though. Our lot seem to be approaching this without a realistic strategy of what they can achieve.

I was interested in this translation of the FAZ story about the Juncker/May dinner. Basically, our government seems to be saying “we’ll pretend to leave, and pay you nothing but we won’t really leave and it’ll all be fine.’

The article is worth reading in full, but here is one of the key points. Theresa May apparently wants Brexit to be a bit like the Boris having and eating cake scenario:

Protocol 36 is an addition to the Lisbon Treaty, the last of the great reforms of the European contracts. It summarises various special provisions, on of which concerns the Brits. They had reserved the right to opt out of all domestic and legal policies. Back then, this agreement was sold as a defence of British sovereignty. However, London had immediately opted back in to two thirds of the fifty affected acts of law — out of pure self-interest. This had been kept fairly quiet. May imagined future relationships with the EU in a similar way. While she wanted Britain to make an official hard cut she wanted the country to still be included in matters of its own interest. Juncker saw two options now — either remain silent and thereby possibly support May’s illusions, or to hit back at her. He decided for the latter.

That’s bad enough on its own, but our lot are playing silly brats over the money as well:

Brexit Minister Davis pointed out that the EU would not be able to push through its demands once London had left, as it would no longer subject to the European Court. Okay, Juncker replied, but should Britain act like this there would be no will to form a free trade agreement either.

It’s not what you would call a good start to our life as Britty-No-Mates to very publicly stomp off without paying our dues.

The very least you would expect from our government is that they approach these negotiations with finesse, maturity, and both literal and emotional intelligence, not like a three year old having a tantrum because they haven’t yet sussed that the world doesn’t revolve around them. A responsible approach to negotiation involves having some respect for the other parties and some understanding of what they will need to get out of the final deal as well as your own well thought through aims. A measured strategy would take lessons from the finest negotiators in history, not Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. May and Davis are not approaching this as a negotiation but as a media stunt. We, the people, must demand better.

May and her Brexiteers seem to know that they are at a significant disadvantage and are giving the impression that they don’t intend to even try to come to an accommodation that would be good for the country. Instead they adopt the maximum risk strategy of causing as much ill-will as possible. Then, when it all blows up in their face, they hope that the British people will blame those nasty Europeans.

We don’t want to be in a situation where all we can do is blame. When the bitter economic consequences bite, it’s us that pay the price. And the poorer we are, the worse it’s going to be.

It doesn’t have to be like this, though. There is an alternative that involves the people being able to exert a brake at some point in the future if they think that the consequences are not what they envisaged when they embarked on the Brexit path.

The Liberal Democrat plan for a referendum on the deal may now start to look more attractive to those who were previously sceptical. The only thing that will make this government cede to scrutiny is effective opposition that can force a change in course before it is too late. If Theresa May gets a whopping great majority, she would be able to continue on her destructive course unchallenged. We need a safety net in case it becomes obvious that she is wrong.

We have five weeks to avoid such a Coronation of Chaos and convince people to elect enough Liberal Democrats to lead a coherent opposition to this out-of-control and incompetent government. This matters and it will take all of our 101,862 and rising members and more to do their bit.

Who are you going to talk to today and every day until 8 June about these crucially important issues? It’s conversations in workplaces, gyms, at school gates, in the supermarket conducted with empathy, respect and sometimes humour that will get this message across, enhancing and reinforcing the avalanche of leaflets that will be going through letterboxes in our key seats and our pronouncements on the airwaves.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings