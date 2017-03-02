Let’s turn the forensic spotlight on Theresa May’s “Britain that works for everyone”

It should have been one of the government’s more difficult weeks.

News emerged that police forces in England are rationing how they respond to calls for help. Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary says too many crimes are not being properly investigated and fewer prosecutions reaching the courts. That’s the sort of Britain that works for everyone.

In the House of Lords decency prevailed and the Noble members of that house voted to guarantee the UK residency and other rights of EU nationals. The government’s immediate response was to say it will try and overturn the vote when the Bill comes back to the Commons. That’s the sort of Britain that works for everyone.

By refusing to give clarity over what returning EU fishing and farming powers will go to Edinburgh, Mrs May looks prepared to upset the Scots and fuel the SNP’s campaign for “Indy 2.” That’s the sort of Britain that works for everyone.

The Guardian recently reported a study by the giant insurance company Aviva saying that one in four families in the UK have less than £95 in savings. That’s the sort of Britain that works for everyone.

Yesterday, on The Today programme, Karen Brady, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport waffled on in the vaguest of terms about her new digital strategy. It’s a vacuous document of lofty language and little substance. But Ms Brady made sure to say that her strategy would work for everyone.

A Britain that works for everyone has become the government’s mantra of choice. It replaces long term economic plan, which the Tories felt was very successful, until of course they led the disruption of economic stability with Brexit. What that produced is the sort of Britain that works for everyone.

Consumed by its internal leadership and ideological battles, Labour couldn’t put the ball in the net if all the Government players went to Antarctica for a month’s holiday and the referee painted a big white arrow pointing the way to an empty goal.

So, it looks like it’s down to the Liberal Democrats. I’m certainly going to turn the Tories new favourite phrase on them whenever I write to the local paper or when out canvassing or even just talking in the pub.

Theresa May thinks “A Britain that works for everyone” and it’s oft employed variant, “A Britain that works for the many not just the privileged few,” is a winner. It would be helpful to our cause to consistently point out in parliament, in the council chamber, in the press and on the doorsteps that there are very few signs that life for ordinary people is better under Theresa May, or showing any real prospect of getting better.

Mrs May, with Brexit and her central messages, is over-promising and will almost certainly fail to deliver the type of country she says she wants. We Liberal Democrats need to undermine her careless rhetoric and show all our main policies to be better.

* Martin Roche is a member of Canterbury Liberal Democrats