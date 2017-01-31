Lib Dem amendment to give people a vote on final Brexit deal

Liberal Democrat MPs have tabled amendments to the Article 50 Bill demanding a people’s vote is held on the final Brexit deal, that the government must commit to securing Britain’s membership of the Single Market and that EU nationals living in the UK are guaranteed the right to remain.

The first requires a referendum on the final deal, the alternative being to remain a member of the EU. This is the “reality v reality” referendum, as opposed to the “reality v fantasy” that we had. It doesn’t address the question of whether Article 50 is unilaterally revokable – if it turns out not to be, the EU would have to agree to our remaining members.



NC 131 Referendum on the proposed new agreement with the EU (1) A referendum is to be held on whether the United Kingdom should approve the United Kingdom and Gibraltar exit package proposed by HM Government at conclusion of the negotiations triggered by Article 50(2) for withdrawal from the European Union or remain a member of the European Union.

(2) The Secretary of State must, by regulations, appoint the day on which the referendum is to be held.

(3) The question that is to appear on the ballot papers is— “Do you support the Government’s proposed new agreement between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar and the European Union or Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?”

(4) The Secretary of State may make regulations by statutory instrument on the conduct of the referendum.

The second demands the government adopt a policy of seeking to remain in the Single Market. We’ve yet to hear from those who want us to diverge from Single Market rules and erect non-tariff barriers to trade, exactly which rules they want divergence from and how the new barriers to trade would do any good. With nothing to be achieved by erecting trade barriers, we should keep them down.

NC 133 Single Market This Act does not come into force until the Prime Minister has certified that it is the policy of Her Majesty’s Government that on leaving the European Union the United Kingdom should as soon as possible accede to the European Economic Area Agreement as a non-EU party.

The third demands that EU citizens currently lawfully resident in the UK keep their right to remain in the UK.

NC 136 Right of EU nationals to remain Effect of notification of withdrawal Nothing in this Act shall affect the continuation of those rights of residence enjoyed by EU citizens lawfully resident in the United Kingdom and UK citizens lawfully resident in the EU on 23 June 2016 after the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.

There is a pdf of all the tabled amendments here. Will parliament assert itself successfully, now that control has been taken back?

Nick Clegg commented