Lib Dem GAIN from UKIP in Aylesbury, hold in Bath and leapfrog Labour into second in safest Tory ward in Calderdale

Yes, you read that headline right. This is not a drill. We actually took a seat off UKIP in Aylesbur. Congratulations to Cllr Susan Morgan and her team for a cracking result.

Lib Dem GAIN from UKIP in Aylesbury. Cllr Susan Morgan is tonight’s Market Square Hero 😀 LD 785

Lab 151

Con 147

Ukip 111

Green 43 pic.twitter.com/Pmk3DwBq0J — ALDC (@ALDC) April 6, 2017

It was one of these eye-watering vote share increases.

Elmhurst (Aylesbury Vale) result:

LDEM: 63.5% (+37.9)

LAB: 12.2% (-10.0)

CON: 11.9% (-9.3)

UKIP: 9.0% (-14.4)

GRN: 3.5% (-4.2) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 6, 2017

Fantastic.

In Walcot ward of Bath and North East Somerset Council, Richard Samuel handsomely increased the Lib Dem vote share to hold the seat.

Walcot (Bath & North East Somerset) result:

LDEM: 48.6% (+11.2)

GRN: 22.2% (+0.4)

CON: 22.0% (-0.5)

LAB: 7.2% (-7.4)

[Share chgs corrected] — Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 6, 2017

Also up for a very large gin and tonic the next time we meet up is erstwhile Conference trouble maker Alisdair Calder McGregor who leapt into second place in the safest Tory ward in Calderdale. He was the only candidate whose party’s vote share actually went up.

Hipperholme & Lightcliffe (Calderdale) result:

CON: 60.3% (-4.3)

LDEM: 17.1% (+6.8)

LAB: 16.5% (-0.5)

GRN: 6.1% (-2.0) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 6, 2017

In St James Ward in Tendring, our vote went up by almost 13% in a ward we hadn’t stood in before.

St James (Tendring) result:

CON: 47.9% (+12.7)

UKIP: 22.5% (-16.3)

LAB: 15.0% (-1.0)

LDEM: 12.8% (+12.8)

GRN: 1.9% (+1.9) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 6, 2017

This is a night when the word “wowsers” is well and truly merited.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings