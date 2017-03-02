The Voice

Lib Dem Job Watch: Cambridge Special

By | Thu 2nd March 2017 - 4:20 pm

As part of our occasional meander round the Liberal Democrat job ads, we have learned that Cambridge Lib Dems are looking for some staff between now and the May elections.

Across Cambridgeshire activists are campaigning hard to make Rod Cantrill the first elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and to take control of Cambridgeshire County Council.

Utilising both traditional and sophisticated online campaigning techniques in order to reach a huge geographical area, and with members of the winning Richmond by-election team at the helm, this is a great chance to come learn from the best.

Will you join the team? Can you forward this message to someone who might fit the bill?
There are three exciting roles available to the right candidates, with the potential for free accommodation in Cambridge for the duration of the campaign.

You can work part-time or full-time, so flexibility in job-sharing is an advantage.  Please indicate what you are interested in and how you might combine them.

Office Assistant

Campaign Assistant

Digital Campaigns Assistant

Applications to Elizabeth Parkin (Chair of Cambridge Liberal Democrats) by midnight on Monday 6th March.

You can find details of other vacancies, including a campaigns assistant in Cardiff and a Parliamentary Adviser on the Economy, Business and Welfare, here.

Details of vacancies in Lewes and Stockport are here.

Note that the closing date for the Cardiff, Lewes and Stockport jobs is tomorrow.

