Paul Walter

Lib Dem manifesto to be launched later today – spurning Brexit, no pledge to scrap tuition fees and ‘Tim is pro-choice’ (!)

By | Wed 17th May 2017 - 10:30 am

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will be launched this evening. But there are plenty of clues as to what is, and isn’t, going to featured within its text.

The Guardian offers this summary:

It’s the turn of the Lib Dems to take a twirl in the glare of the headline writers, as they launch their manifesto. We know their main pitch, of course – Brexit means let’s have another think about Brexit – but the fresh push today will be to hook younger voters. There’s a “rent-to-buy” scheme for first-time homeowners, along with votes at 16, the return of housing benefit for 18- to 21-year-olds, and discounted bus travel. Plus there’s £7bn for schools and colleges; a tripling of the pupil premium for early years; and free primary school meals. On the costings side – because surely it’s not only Labour that has to show its workings? – they’ll put a penny on income tax to fund the NHS and social care.

An interview with Ed Davey this morning on Today also let’s us know that the party is pro-choice on abortion (!) and that we will not pledge to abolish tuition fees:

We don’t think that is affordable. We want to restore maintenance grants.

The reference to pro-choice has been necessary because someone has been poking about in the bowels of the Bodleian Library and found an interview with Tim Farron in a 2007 copy of “War Cry” which refers to abortion. You can read the details here.

The thing about this which astounds me is that Tim is quoted as saying:

The quote on abortion is not a publication I’ve ever heard of or read or seen!

What? Does this actually mean he’s never been in a pub on a Friday evening and seen the uniformed boys and girls from the Sally Army cheerfully coming round with their publication? I am astounded!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • tpfkar 17th May '17 - 10:37am

    Looks like this manifesto will be a big improvement on the 2015 version – we’ll see what holes are picked in it. But it feels there is far more to sell on the doorsteps here so credit to those who’ve worked on it.

    Of course I would have wanted differences – more on the environment and electoral reform, and prioritising welfare changes and tuition fee reductions instead of the pension triple lock, but there’s enough here to unite around.

    Let’s hope it gets a hearing – that feels our biggest challenge at the minute.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Bennett 17th May - 10:28am
    We are leaving the EU, like it or not. It would be a good thing if, over the next decade, we try to improve our...
  • User AvatarPaul Murray 17th May - 10:10am
    Obvious concerns with informal, ad-hoc arrangements are that they sound like desperation to subvert the "will of the people" and allow the entire party to...
  • User AvatarChris Bowers 17th May - 10:07am
    Personally I found Naomi’s speech inspiring, but that’s not the point I want to make here. My main point is that this is supposed to...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 17th May - 9:54am
    @ Lorenzo Cherin, "I do not like a lot of the proposals in the Labour manifesto, mainly on economic grounds that they are unable to...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 17th May - 8:58am
    @Linda Jack "I believe that the electorate should be given a real choice, but the reality is, our current system denies millions any choice at...
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 17th May - 8:33am
    Paul D B, Sure I am not saying the coalition was best handled. However, we have to defend what happened. One of the big problems...