Lib Dem manifesto to be launched later today – spurning Brexit, no pledge to scrap tuition fees and ‘Tim is pro-choice’ (!)

The Liberal Democrat manifesto will be launched this evening. But there are plenty of clues as to what is, and isn’t, going to featured within its text.

The Guardian offers this summary:

It’s the turn of the Lib Dems to take a twirl in the glare of the headline writers, as they launch their manifesto. We know their main pitch, of course – Brexit means let’s have another think about Brexit – but the fresh push today will be to hook younger voters. There’s a “rent-to-buy” scheme for first-time homeowners, along with votes at 16, the return of housing benefit for 18- to 21-year-olds, and discounted bus travel. Plus there’s £7bn for schools and colleges; a tripling of the pupil premium for early years; and free primary school meals. On the costings side – because surely it’s not only Labour that has to show its workings? – they’ll put a penny on income tax to fund the NHS and social care.

An interview with Ed Davey this morning on Today also let’s us know that the party is pro-choice on abortion (!) and that we will not pledge to abolish tuition fees:

We don’t think that is affordable. We want to restore maintenance grants.

The reference to pro-choice has been necessary because someone has been poking about in the bowels of the Bodleian Library and found an interview with Tim Farron in a 2007 copy of “War Cry” which refers to abortion. You can read the details here.

The thing about this which astounds me is that Tim is quoted as saying:

The quote on abortion is not a publication I’ve ever heard of or read or seen!

What? Does this actually mean he’s never been in a pub on a Friday evening and seen the uniformed boys and girls from the Sally Army cheerfully coming round with their publication? I am astounded!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.