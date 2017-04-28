Lib Dem members must all do their bit in this election

As I write this I am filled with pride as the party of rational thinking, the party of evidence based policy not knee-jerk reactions reaps the rewards of our stance on Brexit. Our membership is soaring, our poll ratings are creeping up and our results in by-elections both council and parliamentary are truly a sight to behold. However just beholding the wonders of our achievements since the General Election in 2015 isn’t enough. We have a General Election on the horizon!

While some may have the “Brenda “reaction of “not another one” we cannot be complacent. We must win as many seats as we can in order to show Mrs May we mean business! This means we have a number of Richmond Park campaigns to run. We’ve got to win big in South London and return Sir Vince Cable and Sir Ed Davey to parliament. In Cambridge we’ve got to get the phenomenal campaigning machine who is Dr Julian Huppert back. But, we can only achieve this if we pull together and enthuse our newfound membership base.

To paraphrase Nelson, Tim expects every activist to do their duty! I am what we would call a “newbie” to the party. I joined during the local elections last year from Labour.They had a membership surge too they they haven’t motivated their new people. They obsess about internal matters and not about who really matters, the public. We have so far engaged the membership, now we must motivate all of them into action. Remember every vote counts. What this means is that we have target seats where we really must win. If you’re unsure where your nearest target seat is then bug your local party chair and they’ll let you know. We can only be an opposition truly worthy of the title if we take seats. Votes in all constituencies are needed but we won’t win them all (this time). Therefore targeting is key.

So remember:

Focus on the target seats, ones we can win!

We have a chance to make history with this election, let’s!

Have fun, campaigning can be a team activity. Plan a party action day to the nearest winnable seat!

Don’t forget to rest! We have a campaign to run and can’t do it with tired and burnt out activists, only do so much as you think is sensible.

Let’s make 2017 go into the history books as the year we turned the country a fetching shade of Lib Dem Orange!

* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Britain's youngest parish councillor