Lib Dem Membership: 8000 newbies in 48 hours

I think I’d better revise my “Guide to the Lib Dems for new members” post!

Welcome to all 8000 of you who have joined the party since the snap election was announced on Tuesday.

We hope you enjoy the next seven weeks which are bound to be intense. There is nothing like the whirlwind of an election!

This now means that party membership now stands at 95,000. If just 5000 more people join us, then that’s Tim Farron’s membership target for 2020 smashed.

Sal Brinton, our Party President, had this to say:

People are flocking to the Liberal Democrats as we are the only party who are offering effective opposition to this Conservative Brexit government. Theresa May: we have the troops for this fight and they are raring to go. The Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up for an open, tolerant, and united Britain.

A massive shoutout to the Liberal Democrat Membership team and the Lib Dem Newbies team for all they are doing to process memberships and welcome people.

New members, please feel free to join the Lib Dem Newbies page on Facebook. It’s a great place to meet others of like mind.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings