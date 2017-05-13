Lib Dem reaction to the NHS cyber attack

Lib Dems have been reacting to the cyber-attack, telling the Conservatives that they should have put more resources into preventing this type of crime.

Brian Paddick said:

The Conservatives try to paint themselves as the party of law and order but crime has changed and they have failed to keep up. Instead of investing in the security of the systems that our public services rely on, they have chosen to extend surveillance systems instead. Rather than giving the NHS the funding it needs to keep its IT up to date, you have a Home Secretary who wants to weaken encryption and waste millions on unnecessary intrusion into people’s privacy. Only the Liberal Democrats will stand up against mass surveillance, for cyber-security and properly fund the NHS.

He demanded an inquiry into why the Conservatives had cut cyber security support:

We need to get to the bottom of why the government thought cyber-attacks were not a risk, when a combination of warnings and plain common sense should have told ministers that there is a growing and dangerous threat to our cyber-security. It is worrying that in Amber Rudd we have a Home Secretary in the digital age more suited to the era of analogue. This is not the first time she has looked lost in cyber-space. The government likes to look tough but this is an example of where it has left Britain defenceless. We demand to be told why.

Health spokesperson Norman Lamb said:

This is a deeply disturbing development with potentially awful consequences for patients. It shows we urgently need to explore what steps could be taken to better protect vital systems like this from cyber attacks.

From a Scottish perspective, Willie Rennie pointed out that it was a good thing that the Liberal Democrats had stopped the SNP from creating a super database: