Lib Dem reaction to the NHS cyber attack

By | Sat 13th May 2017 - 8:45 pm

Lib Dems have been reacting to the cyber-attack, telling the Conservatives that they should have put more resources into preventing this type of crime.

Brian Paddick said:

The Conservatives try to paint themselves as the party of law and order but crime has changed and they have failed to keep up. Instead of investing in the security of the systems that our public services rely on, they have chosen to extend surveillance systems instead.

Rather than giving the NHS the funding it needs to keep its IT up to date, you have a Home Secretary who wants to weaken encryption and waste millions on unnecessary intrusion into people’s privacy. Only the Liberal Democrats will stand up against mass surveillance, for cyber-security and properly fund the NHS.

He demanded an inquiry into why the Conservatives had cut cyber security support:

We need to get to the bottom of why the government thought cyber-attacks were not a risk, when a combination of warnings and plain common sense should have told ministers that there is a growing and dangerous threat to our cyber-security.

It is worrying that in Amber Rudd we have a Home Secretary in the digital age more suited to the era of analogue. This is not the first time she has looked lost in cyber-space. The government likes to look tough but this is an example of where it has left Britain defenceless. We demand to be told why.

Health spokesperson Norman Lamb said:

This is a deeply disturbing development with potentially awful consequences for patients.

It shows we urgently need to explore what steps could be taken to better protect vital systems like this from cyber attacks.

From a Scottish perspective, Willie Rennie pointed out that it was a good thing that the Liberal Democrats had stopped the SNP from creating a super database:

The attack on the NHS was completely unprecedented. Scottish ministers need to move fast to assure patients about their data.

SNP ministers also need to reflect how much worse this could have been if they had got their way and centralised everyone’s in Scotland’s data in a super ID database as they had proposed.

If they had pushed on with their mass digitisation then the consequences for all other public services from a hack attack would have been much worse.

It was a close shave. The SNP only cancelled their database plan after two years of campaigning by Liberal Democrats.

The SNP need to fully abandon any future plans for a risky single database.

  • Richard Easter 13th May '17 - 9:54pm

    The cyber attack is a disgrace (and it’s interesting that the Welsh NHS that Labour actually funded properly has not fallen victim).

    I know Windows 8 was universally hated by users and IT folk alike, maybe going forward some sort of Linux option is the best way – the use of free software in government has obvious benefits, as well as Linux being a “strong and stable” platform (unlike May). Perhaps this is an area the Liberal Democrats could promote – many European cities and agencies have migrated successfully over to Linux based systems.

  • Judy Abel 13th May '17 - 10:04pm

    People had to be taken out of MRI scanners as the data collection failed. It’s really shocking when you think about it. Can’t help feeling that if some damage doesn’t stick over this then the Government really can get away with anything.

