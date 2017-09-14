Flo Clucas

Lib Dem Women at Conference: First steps on a long road towards equality in Parliament

By | Thu 14th September 2017 - 2:55 pm

There is a television advertisement for a well-known bank that has the strap line ‘for the journey’. You may know it.

First steps in a political career can be very daunting and extremely difficult. Much of the research shows that for women, particularly with family responsibilities, the passage from Newbie to Old Hand can be more of an impossible dream than a real prospect. Even with a supportive family, it isn’t easy. So, is there a way that we, as the Liberal Democrat Party, with our constitution proudly proclaiming that we do not want anyone ‘enslaved by gender’ can begin to ease the way?

LDW has asked each of our new women Members of Parliament to describe their journey. To tell us not only how they made the transition from Candidate to MP, but also what their experience of Parliamentary life has been. We need to learn from their experience and use it to make change possible during our Decade for Women.

LDW is therefore delighted to have all our newly elected women MPs at our fringe meeting on 18th September. Chaired by Baroness Lorely Burt, the party’s Equalities Spokesperson, this promises to be a cracker of a meeting.

 First steps on a long road to equality in Parliament?

Rt Hon Jo Swinson MP

Wera Hobhouse MP

Christine Jardine MP

Layla Moran MP

Followed by a Q&A and general discussion.

Chair:  Baroness Lorely Burt, Equalities Spokesperson

Monday 18th September

Sherborne Suite, Marriott Highcliff Hotel

 7.45pm-9pm

 

 

* Flo Clucas OBE is the President of the ALDE Gender Equality Network and former President of the ALDE Group on the EU Committee of the Regions. She was a councillor in Liverpool City Council for 26 years.

