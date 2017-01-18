Lib Dems announce regional spokespeople on Brexit

The party has announced a team of Brexit spokespeople who will speak for each region of England.

The spokespeople were briefed in Westminster this afternoon by Nick Clegg on where May’s speech leaves the fight to protect Britain’s European future.

Nick Clegg said:

Brexit is going to be a major upheaval for people up and down the country. It is easily the biggest political decision in modern history and the repercussions of the decisions made in the next few years will be felt for a generation. The pound has already fallen in value and jobs have already migrated overseas. We must have no doubt that the years ahead will be tough for Britain. The Liberal Democrats will continue to provide the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit government to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

The list of regional Liberal Democrat Brexit spokespeople are:

North: former MEP Fiona Hall/Lord John Shipley

Yorkshire and Humber: Federal Policy Committee member Kamran Hussain

North West: Hazel Grove candidate Lisa Smart

West Midlands: West Midlands mayoral candidate Beverley Nielsen

East Midlands: Harborough Lib Dems’ Zuffar Haq

Eastern: ALDE delegation member and former MEP candidate Belinda Brooks-Gordon

London: International Committee member Jonathan Fryer

South East: Former European candidate Antony Hook

Western: Former Lib Dem council group leader and Baroness Barbara Janke

Devon and Cornwall: Lord Robin Teverson

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings