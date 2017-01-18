Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems announce regional spokespeople on Brexit

Wed 18th January 2017

The party has announced a team of Brexit spokespeople who will speak for each region of England.

The spokespeople were  briefed in Westminster this afternoon by  Nick Clegg on where May’s speech leaves the fight to protect Britain’s European future.

Nick Clegg  said:

Brexit is going to be a major upheaval for people up and down the country. It is easily the biggest political decision in modern history and the repercussions of the decisions made in the next few years will be felt for a generation.

The pound has already fallen in value and jobs have already migrated overseas. We must have no doubt that the years ahead will be tough for Britain.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to provide the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit government to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

The list of regional Liberal Democrat Brexit spokespeople are:
North:                     former MEP Fiona Hall/Lord John Shipley
Yorkshire and Humber:      Federal Policy Committee member Kamran Hussain
North West:                Hazel Grove candidate  Lisa Smart
West Midlands:         West Midlands mayoral candidate  Beverley Nielsen
East Midlands:             Harborough Lib Dems’ Zuffar Haq
Eastern:                   ALDE delegation member and former MEP candidate Belinda Brooks-Gordon
London:                    International Committee member Jonathan Fryer
South East:                Former European candidate  Antony Hook
Western:                   Former Lib Dem council group leader and Baroness Barbara Janke
Devon and Cornwall:  Lord Robin Teverson

