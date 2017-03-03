Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN a council seat

By | Fri 3rd March 2017 - 12:17 am

It’s that time on Thursday night again and I can tell you that we have gained a council seat – this time, on Wells City Council, from the Independent. Congratulations to Rob Ayres and his team.

It was knife edge stuff – just 21 votes in it:

In Kersal ward in Salford, the Tories won a seat from Labour. We stood there for the first time. Well done to Adam Slack, who laid some foundations for us and got us 1.9% in a ward we didn’t stand in last time.

The Tory vote actually went down as Labour’s collapsed. We were the only party whose vote actually rose.

We didn’t stand in this by-election in Christchurch, but the Tories saw a fall in their vote (as did Labour and UKIP) as an Independent surged.

Two more results from Redcar are awaited – one is a Lib Dem defence in the Newcomen ward, the other a Conservative defence.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Theo Butt Philip 3rd Mar '17 - 12:21am

    Actually, this was a gain from the “Wells Independents” and not from an Independent Councillor. “Wells Independents” are a minor party registered with the Electoral Commission, in parish/town/city council elections. They field candidates like any other party (except this time they messed up their nomination papers so their candidate wasn’t validly nominated). They shouldn’t be confused with actual Independents who stand without party backing.

