Lib Dems GAIN a council seat

It’s that time on Thursday night again and I can tell you that we have gained a council seat – this time, on Wells City Council, from the Independent. Congratulations to Rob Ayres and his team.

Liberal Democrats gain St Cuthbert's ward, Wells City Council from Independent. Great work! Full results to follow. pic.twitter.com/3lxZ4yOD2J — ALDC (@ALDC) March 2, 2017

It was knife edge stuff – just 21 votes in it:

St Cuthbert's Ward – Wells City Council

LD Rob Ayres 341 [42.6%]

Conservative 320 [40.1%]

Green 137 [17.1%]

Liberal Democrats gain from ind — ALDC (@ALDC) March 3, 2017

In Kersal ward in Salford, the Tories won a seat from Labour. We stood there for the first time. Well done to Adam Slack, who laid some foundations for us and got us 1.9% in a ward we didn’t stand in last time.

Kersal (Salford) result:

CON: 42.0% (-1.4)

LAB: 27.3% (-21.5)

IND: 17.5% (+17.5)

UKIP: 9.0% (+9.0)

GRN: 2.4% (-3.4)

LDEM: 1.9% (+1.9) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 2, 2017

The Tory vote actually went down as Labour’s collapsed. We were the only party whose vote actually rose.

We didn’t stand in this by-election in Christchurch, but the Tories saw a fall in their vote (as did Labour and UKIP) as an Independent surged.

Mudeford & Friars Cliff (Christchurch) result:

CON: 46.8% (-9.0)

IND: 34.7% (+34.7)

LAB: 6.8% (-9.6)

UKIP: 6.3% (-21.4)

GRN: 5.4% (+5.4) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) March 2, 2017

Two more results from Redcar are awaited – one is a Lib Dem defence in the Newcomen ward, the other a Conservative defence.

