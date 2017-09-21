Lib Dems GAIN two Council seats from Labour

About 20.5 years ago, I was part of the campaign which beat Labour to win the Holmebrook ward in Chesterfield in a council by-election. A certain Keith Falconer won. Later on, Glenys Falconer also represented the ward.

Anyway, that campaign was a really good springboard for the General Election. If I remember rightly, there was a newspaper which screamed “Poll sensation for Tony Rogers” on its front page.

20 years on, the Liberal Democrats have taken a fair few knocks in the Derbyshire town. They may be down but they sure as hell aren’t out – and they are still capable of an audacious result.

Holmebrook (Chesterfield) result: LDEM: 50.0% (+21.5)

LAB: 42.6% (-8.5)

CON: 6.1% (-7.2)

IND: 1.4% (+1.4) No Peace Party as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

And the winner? A certain Cllr Keith Falconer.

ALDC celebrate in suitable style.

Holmebrook (Chesterfield) result: LDEM: 50.0% (+21.5)

LAB: 42.6% (-8.5)

CON: 6.1% (-7.2)

IND: 1.4% (+1.4) No Peace Party as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

Now I know my dear friend Paul Holmes will come on here and say “We never talked about any of that Brexit rubbish.” And I might just let him gloat for a bit. But, seriously, I am thrilled to bits for all my old friends in Chesterfield who were part of this. I wonder if they are off drinking in the Tullamore like they used to after a good by-election win.

However, I do think that the Brexit stuff is responsible for Vince’s rather good poll figure. The man’s almost in positive figures, for goodness sake.

Public Satisfaction / Dissatisfaction with… T. May: 37 / 54

J. Corbyn: 43 / 46

V. Cable: 30 / 31 via @IpsosMORI — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

And that result is not alone. In Oadby and Wigston, we won another seat from Labour. Nice work, Cllr Lily Kaufman and team.

Liberal Democrat GAIN Oadby Uplands (Oadby & Wigston) from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings