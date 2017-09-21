Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN two Council seats from Labour

By | Thu 21st September 2017 - 11:59 pm

About 20.5 years ago, I was part of the campaign which beat Labour to win the Holmebrook ward in Chesterfield in a council by-election. A certain Keith Falconer won. Later on, Glenys Falconer also represented the ward.

Anyway, that campaign was a really good springboard for the General Election. If I remember rightly, there was a newspaper which screamed “Poll sensation for Tony Rogers” on its front page.

20 years on, the Liberal Democrats have taken a fair few knocks in the Derbyshire town. They may be down but they sure as hell aren’t out – and they are still capable of an audacious result.

And the winner? A certain Cllr Keith Falconer.

ALDC celebrate in suitable style.

Now I know my dear friend Paul Holmes will come on here and say “We never talked about any of that Brexit rubbish.” And I might just let him gloat for a bit. But, seriously, I am thrilled to bits for all my old friends in Chesterfield who were part of this. I wonder if they are off drinking in the Tullamore like they used to after a good by-election win.

However, I do think that the Brexit stuff is responsible for Vince’s rather good poll figure. The man’s almost in positive figures, for goodness sake.

And that result is not alone. In Oadby and Wigston, we won another seat from Labour. Nice work, Cllr Lily Kaufman and team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Ian Patterson 22nd Sep '17 - 12:08am

    A ray of sunshine in Leicester and Chesterfield after weeks of poor results.

  • paul holmes 22nd Sep '17 - 12:18am

    Our third Council gain from Labour in the last 10 months in Chesterfield. Although I say it myself we ran a cracking old style by election campaign. I have been up since 5am so I’m too tired to write more (old age catching up on me) but I will this weekend. Caron is right though, our ‘perceived’ Brexit stance is nothing but an electoral burden here!

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 22nd Sep '17 - 12:33am

    Paul, bet Labour were not pleased. Just like they weren’t in the olden days. Well done, you genius!

