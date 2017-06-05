Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems highlight “Brexit Brain Drain”

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 6:30 pm

The Liberal Democrats have discovered that more than than 1,300 academics from the European Union have left British universities in the past year, prompting concerns of a Brexit brain drain.

A recent analysis by the Russell Group, which represents 24 of the UK’s leading universities, found that there are 24,860 members of staff from other EU countries at UK universities, making up 23% of all academics.

Across the country there has been a 30% increase in the number of EU academics quitting over the past year compared to two years ago, according to figures released following Freedom of Information requests.

Edinburgh University suffered the third highest loss of staff of all those shown in the UK, with 96 EU academics leaving in 2016-2017, (up from 76 in 2015-2016 and 62 the previous year).

St Andrews have seen 51 EU academics leave in 2016-2017 and Dundee lost 24 of these staff members.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Liberal Democrat General Election campaign manager said:

The surge in academics from Europe leaving our universities since Brexit is an alarming trend.

Our universities thrive when they can be open to the talent from Europe and around the world.

Students and staff in Scotland are living with uncertainty hanging over their future. Theresa May must bear responsibility for her stubborn refusal to guarantee the rights of EU nationals living here.

The Liberal Democrats will stand up for the rights of EU citizens and give people the final say, with a chance to reject a bad Brexit deal and remain in the EU.

 

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

