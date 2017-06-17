Lib Dems honoured

We have spotted a couple of Lib Dems in the Birthday Honours list – congratulations to them! If we have missed anyone please add in the comments and we will include them in the post.

Peter Black has been awarded the CBE for services to Politics and Public Life in Wales. Peter was an inaugural member of the Welsh Assembly and held his seat, representing South Wales West, until last year. He is currently a Councillor for Cwmbwrla Ward, Swansea City Council and the Welsh Liberal Democrats Spokesperson for Local Government, Heritage and Housing. Peter has been writing a substantial blog since 2003. Read more about Peter here.

Aquila Choudhry was the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate in Leeds North East in 2010 and 2015. She has been very active in her local community for many years, as executive director of a charity for people with learning disabilities and working with the Citizen’s Advice Bureau. She founded Love in Care, which “creates employment opportunities for people who have many skills and experiences to offer as Support Workers but have not been employed or been valued for their lived experiences, the languages they speak and the cultural expertise they offer”. Aquila has been awarded an MBE for public and political service.