Lib Dems honoured

We have spotted a couple of Lib Dems in the Birthday Honours list – congratulations to them! If we have missed anyone please add in the comments and we will include them in the post.
Peter Black has been awarded the CBE for services to Politics and Public Life in Wales. Peter was an inaugural member of the Welsh Assembly and held his seat, representing South Wales West, until last year. He is currently a Councillor for Cwmbwrla Ward, Swansea City Council and the Welsh Liberal Democrats Spokesperson for Local Government, Heritage and Housing. Peter has been writing a substantial blog since 2003. Read more about Peter here.
Aquila Choudhry was the Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate in Leeds North East in 2010 and 2015. She has been very active in her local community for many years, as executive director of a charity for people with learning disabilities and working with the Citizen’s Advice Bureau. She founded Love in Care, which “creates employment opportunities for people who have many skills and experiences to offer as Support Workers but have not been employed or been valued for their lived experiences, the languages they speak and the cultural expertise they offer”. Aquila has been awarded an MBE for public and political service.
Congratulations to both. The sad thing today is how many people have been honoured for acts of bravery, in the face of terror attacks. PC Palmer posthumously. Not that they don’t fully deserve recognition for their courageous acts, but because it reminds us of the state of our world. I’m sure the next list will (also deservedly) feature heroes from the recent attacks and tragedy.
The Queen has it right on the ‘sombre mood’. People usually moan that honours lists are devalued by being ‘stuffed with overpaid sportsmen doing their jobs’ (etc). I wish blokes putting a ball in a net were the only ‘heroes’ we’d needed this year.