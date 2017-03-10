Lib Dems on Surrey County Council call on Tory leader to resign over ‘sweetheart deal’

Some of you from outside the area may have missed the story that has been rumbling along about the communications and connections between the Government and Surrey County Council.

Back in January Conservative-led Surrey announced that they were planning a 15% increase on Council tax this year. They could only implement that by holding a referendum, which they would hold on the same day as the county council elections.

Then in February, David Hodge, the Leader of Surrey County Council, stated, to some bemusement, that they would not be holding the referendum after all. All became clear when Jeremy Corbyn asked the PM whether a special deal had been done for Surrey. She replied that the matter was entirely up to the Council. Corbyn then read out leaked texts from Hodge to a civil servant in the Department of Communities and Local Government.

I am advised that DCLG officials have been working on a solution. You will be contacting me to agree a memorandum of understanding.

Corbyn asked for sight of the memorandum of understanding and whether all councils would be offered the same deal.

Last week a more detailed correspondence was revealed under an FoI request. One of those emails from Jonathan Lord, the Conservative MP for Woking (in Surrey) to David Hodge stated:

Sajid (Javid) led me to understand before Christmas that he would be trying very hard indeed to find £30 or £40m to help Surrey out with the worst of its (government-dictated) financial dilemma.

Hodge also wrote to the Prime Minister asked for more cash. You can read some of the leaked emails here.

Now the Liberal Democrats on Surrey County Council have called for David Lodge to resign. They have also tabled a motion of no confidence in him for the next Council meeting on 21st March.

Cllr Hazel Watson (in the photo), who heads the Lib Dem group, said:

I am calling on Cllr David Hodge to resign as Leader of the Council immediately or face a motion of no confidence at the Council meeting of 21stMarch 2017. This is not a decision I take lightly but we cannot go on like this, with a Leader of the Council whose credibility is being undermined every day by new revelations, leaked emails, text messages and secret recordings. This has become a hugely time-consuming distraction for the County Council from what it should be concentrating on, which is to serve the residents of Surrey. … I believe that the Leader of the Council should go now because we need an end to the revelations, speculations and leaks so that the County Council can focus on providing services for residents. This situation has caused embarrassment for the County Council and I am very clear that we cannot go on like this. We need a fresh start with a new Leader of the Council who will approach the running of the council in an open and transparent way, focussing on serving Surrey residents.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.