Lib Dems “over the moon” in Gosport

THREE Liberal Democrat gains saw the party grow in Gosport.
Now the party has nine councillors, after plucking two wards from the Conservatives and one from Labour.
New councillors Dawn Kelly, Richard Earle and Angela Prickett were victorious as the Tory majority shrank.
Lib Dem leader Peter Chegwyn said: ‘I’m over the moon.
‘It’s a fantastic night for us.’
Congratulations and thanks to ALL candidates and teams. Especially pleasing to get these results in Gosport.
Peter Chegwyn remains the pre-eminent campaigner; 37 years to the day since he masterminded the re-election of Steve Ross in the Isle of Wight, the capture there of Medina Borough Council from the Tories including victory in Cowes Medina Ward over Labour + his own election to that council in Newport Fairlee.
What a record of Action and Service to the Liberal Party and then to the Liberal Democrats!
Well said Bill.
Like a super-tanker on the wrong course the Party hit the rocks last May and under a new captain is having to remove itself from the rocks without sinking before it can be turned around.
These election results, with some notable exceptions such as Gosport, confirm how difficult Tim’s manourvering is going to be.
The reality is that these are the first post Government elections for the Party and should be compared with 2008 when last fouught in opposition. We won 24% of the vote then. In 2012 we won 16% of the vote and took a beating. This year we look as if we will end up with just under 16% of the vote. We are still on the rocks and to get off them Tim needs good pilots like Peter and yourself in the wheelhouse.
Hoping for some good news from a Torbay council by-election being counted on Sunday – don’t ask – where we could pull off a gain from the Tories.
General election 2017 I have no idea who is standing as the Liberal candidate for Gosport what are the policies you are offering to make me vote for your party, a card through my door is not enough you have to make me believe