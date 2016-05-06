Paul Walter

Lib Dems “over the moon” in Gosport

By | Fri 6th May 2016 - 6:45 am

Portsmouth News reports:

THREE Liberal Democrat gains saw the party grow in Gosport.

Now the party has nine councillors, after plucking two wards from the Conservatives and one from Labour.

New councillors Dawn Kelly, Richard Earle and Angela Prickett were victorious as the Tory majority shrank.

Lib Dem leader Peter Chegwyn said: ‘I’m over the moon.

‘It’s a fantastic night for us.’

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Bill le Breton 6th May '16 - 9:17am

    Congratulations and thanks to ALL candidates and teams. Especially pleasing to get these results in Gosport.

    Peter Chegwyn remains the pre-eminent campaigner; 37 years to the day since he masterminded the re-election of Steve Ross in the Isle of Wight, the capture there of Medina Borough Council from the Tories including victory in Cowes Medina Ward over Labour + his own election to that council in Newport Fairlee.

    What a record of Action and Service to the Liberal Party and then to the Liberal Democrats!

  • Adrian Sanders 6th May '16 - 10:40am

    Well said Bill.

    Like a super-tanker on the wrong course the Party hit the rocks last May and under a new captain is having to remove itself from the rocks without sinking before it can be turned around.

    These election results, with some notable exceptions such as Gosport, confirm how difficult Tim’s manourvering is going to be.

    The reality is that these are the first post Government elections for the Party and should be compared with 2008 when last fouught in opposition. We won 24% of the vote then. In 2012 we won 16% of the vote and took a beating. This year we look as if we will end up with just under 16% of the vote. We are still on the rocks and to get off them Tim needs good pilots like Peter and yourself in the wheelhouse.

    Hoping for some good news from a Torbay council by-election being counted on Sunday – don’t ask – where we could pull off a gain from the Tories.

  • Tim Wall 12th May '17 - 2:29pm

    General election 2017 I have no idea who is standing as the Liberal candidate for Gosport what are the policies you are offering to make me vote for your party, a card through my door is not enough you have to make me believe

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Dean 12th May - 5:08pm
    @Dav 1. The result may be different. It may for example demonstrate a much stronger desire to leave the EU than before, which would provide...
  • User AvatarP. J. 12th May - 5:05pm
    @Annabel 'So we have laws operating within the UK that we do not want.' Almost specific. Come on Annabel name and shame.
  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 12th May - 5:02pm
    Have to agree with Nick Baird, Corbyn wasn't a threat to the Labour Party until some took pity on him and nominated him. Let's get...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 12th May - 4:52pm
    Andrew Mc C - thanks for coming back with that. Any chance of a link?
  • User AvatarDav 12th May - 4:45pm
    What would be the point of spending a lot of money on a second referendum, just to get the same result, as it would? [Quite...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 12th May - 4:16pm
    @Simon Shaw (1) "was there really an expansion (or at least any material expansion) of grammar schools during 2010 – 2015?" As far as I...
Thu 18th May 2017
19:00
Impact of Politics on 16-26 yr olds