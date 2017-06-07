NewsHound

Lib Dems poll 20% among children and young people

By | Wed 7th June 2017 - 2:55 pm

Thanks to York Membery for pointing us in the direction of the First News election poll. The newspaper aimed at children polled its readers and found that the Liberal Democrats are on 20%, which compares very well with our current poll ratings of rather less than that.

The Tories were only able to muster 27%, while Labour were ahead with 32%. The Greens took 15%.

This shows that there is definitely hope for the future.

It’s interesting to see that so many young children have a good impression of us, especially as we have had far from our fair share of media coverage during this election.

 

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Richard Butler 7th Jun '17 - 3:29pm

    In contrast to Farron, I will be looking my children in the eye and telling them one day I did all I could to ensure Brexit was a success. They, like citizens of Canada or Australia will deem it perfectly normal to have grown up in an independent nation that makes her own rules.

  • Andrew T 7th Jun '17 - 3:30pm

    It dosen’t surprise me, children are the most liberal citizens, they haven’t had it educated out of them by that point.

  • Rodney 7th Jun '17 - 3:32pm

    It’s because they are too young to remember when you put the tories into power.

  • Richard Butler 7th Jun '17 - 3:48pm

    Andrew, myself and most of my compatriots at school age were left leaning having been fed an ‘education’ from predominantly left leaning teachers. It’s something akin to a strict religious ‘education’.

    To give but one example of my children’s ‘education’; On Brexit they were given none of the real and rock solid positive arguments for Brexit, but a mass of Remain argument.

  • Tristan Ward 7th Jun '17 - 5:28pm

    @ Richard Butler: “They, like citizens of Canada or Australia will deem it perfectly normal to have grown up in an independent nation that makes her own rules.”

    Equally they will deem it perfectly normal to be have grown up in a United Kingdom of 3 nations of England, Wales and Scotland – to ignore the completion of inclusion of the Northern Irish! (assuming of course the Union lasts.)

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jun - 7:51pm
    PS I think you'll find Stephen Hawkins books have earned him quite a bit of money! It could in truth be just that as a...
  • User AvatarGlenn 7th Jun - 7:43pm
    Peter, Unlike Tory MPs, Conservative voting pensioners. franchised former public owned industries, the queen. landowners, the military, private landlords and so on.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th Jun - 7:25pm
    Is Rathlin Island one of our secret target seats, or is it just a paper candidate ?
  • User AvatarPeter 7th Jun - 7:12pm
    Jayne, almost every academic supports Labour. It is something to do with living off the public purse.
  • User AvatarGordon 7th Jun - 6:06pm
    "... a bad Brexit deal" Surely, the right way to tackle Theresa May is not the continuation of Project Fear (which didn't work in the...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 7th Jun - 5:58pm
    Stephen Hawkins is supporting Labour. Clearly, unlike Nick Clegg, he doesn't think that the Labour Party is suffering from a lack of Liberal Democrat brainpower.