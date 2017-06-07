Lib Dems poll 20% among children and young people

Thanks to York Membery for pointing us in the direction of the First News election poll. The newspaper aimed at children polled its readers and found that the Liberal Democrats are on 20%, which compares very well with our current poll ratings of rather less than that.
The Tories were only able to muster 27%, while Labour were ahead with 32%. The Greens took 15%.
This shows that there is definitely hope for the future.
It’s interesting to see that so many young children have a good impression of us, especially as we have had far from our fair share of media coverage during this election.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
In contrast to Farron, I will be looking my children in the eye and telling them one day I did all I could to ensure Brexit was a success. They, like citizens of Canada or Australia will deem it perfectly normal to have grown up in an independent nation that makes her own rules.
It dosen’t surprise me, children are the most liberal citizens, they haven’t had it educated out of them by that point.
It’s because they are too young to remember when you put the tories into power.
Andrew, myself and most of my compatriots at school age were left leaning having been fed an ‘education’ from predominantly left leaning teachers. It’s something akin to a strict religious ‘education’.
To give but one example of my children’s ‘education’; On Brexit they were given none of the real and rock solid positive arguments for Brexit, but a mass of Remain argument.
@ Richard Butler: “They, like citizens of Canada or Australia will deem it perfectly normal to have grown up in an independent nation that makes her own rules.”
Equally they will deem it perfectly normal to be have grown up in a United Kingdom of 3 nations of England, Wales and Scotland – to ignore the completion of inclusion of the Northern Irish! (assuming of course the Union lasts.)