Lib Dems raise almost £10,500 an hour since election called – more than double Labour’s effort

By | Fri 21st April 2017 - 6:55 pm

The Lib Dems have raised more than £500,000 in individual donations since Theresa May called for a General Election on Tuesday morning.

From the BBC:

All parties have made cash appeals to supporters after Theresa May’s surprise decision to hold an election on 8 June.

The Lib Dems say they raised £500,000 in 48 hours.

A similar Labour fund-raising drive is reported to have raised £200,000. Labour has yet to comment on the figure, reported by the FT.

The Conservatives have been contacted for details of their fundraising efforts.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron claimed activists and donors were “flocking” to his party on the back of its distinctive anti-Brexit message.

The party, who are arguing for another referendum on the final Brexit deal, say they have seen their membership jump to 95,000, attracting 8,000 new members since Tuesday alone.

The Lib Dems also raised £1.972m in donations in the final quarter of 2016 – more than Labour over the period.

This is a very good start but if we are to do as well as we can, we need much more. You can donate here.

  • paul barker 21st Apr '17 - 7:26pm

    Its not just the donations & the members, something seems to be happening with our Polling as well. We have been rising in the Polls since last Autumn but with glacial slowness, till a couple of weeks ago it worked out at a 1% rise every 3 Months. We seem to have risen another 1% in the last 10 days – thats an impressive acceleration.
    We arent the only Party going places either, Labours Polling seems to have fallen by 1% over the last 10 days.
    All good nes but it creates a huge headache for the teams working out where we should target our scarce resources, the goalposts keep shifting.

