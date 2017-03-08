Lib Dems react to Budget

Liberal Democrats have been reacting to Philip Hammond’s budget which seems to do not much more than stoke the balance in favour of massive corporates as opposed to small business and give extra money to Tory hobby-horses like free schools,

In terms of the massive issues facing the country in health and social care and housing, there’s not much.

Liberal Democrats have been reacting to the budget. Susan Kramer highlighted how the Tories had broken their manifesto promise by raising national insurance for the self-employed:

This is a tax on builders, taxi drivers and window cleaners, some of Britain’s hardest working people. This hits the gig economy where people are already insecure and facing rising prices and job uncertainty. And on International Women’s Day it will hit over one and a half million women. Companies will continue to save money by using workers without giving them the security and benefits of staff jobs. Meanwhile, these workers will have to pay more. This is patently as unfair as it is a tax on entrepreneurship and hard work.

Tim Farron also slammed the rise:

Targeting the self employed, hitting White Van Man with a tax hike betrays Theresa May’s pledge to help the just about managing. #Budget2017 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 8, 2017

John Pugh, our education spokesperson, was pretty incensed about the “divisive” schools measures:

This is unbelievable. Two weeks ago the Free Schools Programme was shown to have overspent to the tune of billions of pounds, at the same time as existing schools struggle to pay for books, cut teachers and their buildings decay around them. Hammond has now announced he is providing free school transport to only those children in selective schools, giving exclusive treatment to a select few, while denying the same support to children from disadvantaged backgrounds who attend comprehensive schools. This is the Conservative Party pushing its divisive agenda on our children. The Liberal Democrats believe we need an education system which delivers opportunities for all young people. The Tories absolutely have their priorities wrong on education, if they think this is the right way to spend money. Investing in free schools and grammars is only going to make the divides between local areas, and between richer and poorer children, worse.

Norman Lamb was equally unimpressed with the measures on social care and the NHS:

This announcement gives sticking plasters a bad name. It is a woefully inadequate response to the impossible pressure the NHS and care services are under. There will be a £2bn black hole in social care funding next year alone, yet the Government plans to stretch this amount across three years. This will mean more elderly people going without the care they need and more pressure on our hospitals. The Government has refused to give the NHS the extra funding it needs. The percentage of our national income spent on the NHS is still set to fall which makes no sense at all.

He was also concerned with the Chancellor’s failure to raise duty on white cider: