Lib Dems respond to US air strikes on Syria

It was quite disconcerting to wake up this morning to see that Donald Trump had launched air strikes. There is no question that Syria needs to be dealt with. You just can’t have any government getting away with gassing its own people. I just feel uneasy about Donald Trump being in charge of this. Does he even have a proper strategy? I also feel uneasy about our Government just slipping into line behind him.

On Question Time last night, Tim Farron was talking about the importance of establishing no fly zones and of humanitarian aid, but made clear that doing nothing was not an option in the face of an attack as horrific as the one we saw earlier this week.

He has since described Trump’s action as “proportionate” but went on to say that our Government’s response was not sufficient:

The attack by American forces was a proportionate response to the barbarous attack by the Syrian government on its own people. The British government rather than just putting out a bland statement welcoming this should now follow it up and call an emergency meeting of the Nato alliance to see what else can be done, be that more surgical strikes or no fly zones. Evil happens when good people do nothing, we cannot sit by while a dictator gasses his own people. We cannot stand by, we must act.

I don’t always agree with what they say, but in situations like this, I always look for the views of three people: Paddy, Ming and Julie Smith

On Twitter, Paddy said:

Trump's cruise attack. The right thing to do. Now we'll see if he can match action with restraint in the follow through. Moscow's move next — Paddy Ashdown (@paddyashdown) April 7, 2017

Cruise attack – the ingredients. Obama told Assad he would but then he didn't in 2013. Trump hinted to Putin he wouldn't but found he had to — Paddy Ashdown (@paddyashdown) April 7, 2017

Moral of the story? In Foreign/Military Policy unpredictability has its uses. But more predictability means less weapons, less deaths. — Paddy Ashdown (@paddyashdown) April 7, 2017

I also had a conversation with Julie on Twitter:

@caronmlindsay I should have preferred UN discussion and clearly legal response but realise possible Russian veto an issue. — Dr Julie Smith (@DrJulieSmith1) April 7, 2017

Ming spoke to Good Morning Scotland:

. @mingcampbell said there is no appetite for putting troops on the ground in Syria in the UK or the US #BBCGMS — 📣 newsdirect (@newsdirect) April 7, 2017

. @mingcampbell said that action in Syria is justified as Assad has clearly breached international human rights law #BBCGMS — 📣 newsdirect (@newsdirect) April 7, 2017

There was praise for Tim Farron from Rafael Behr:

I quite rate Farron for making this call and making it quickly. Cld have overthought it. Trump is still vile and untrustworthy. But Assad.. https://t.co/AUxwu7r6lx — Rafael Behr (@rafaelbehr) April 7, 2017

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings