Lib Dems send out strategy briefing to members

By | Mon 15th May 2017 - 3:49 pm

One of the things that Lib Dem members really liked about the last General Election was the strategy briefing that came out a couple of months before. In it, the party’s high command explained what they were trying to achieve and how they were going to do it. They also gave suggestions on what members could do to help them achieve our common aims.

We had years to prepare for that election. We had two weeks between Theresa May’s announcement and Parliament being dissolved and we had the local elections going on at the same time. Surely there wouldn’t be time to produce a similar document this time round, would there?

Well, that’s where you are wrong. By some miracle, they pulled it together and it will be landing on your doorstep at some point this week.

Not only that, but you know how I am always banging on about the party not understanding federalism? Well, there are Scottish and Welsh versions of this document.

It was a massive job to do this and credit must go to new Director of People Rachel Palma Randle. She had barely started her job when the election was called and she has already pulled off some fantastic stuff. She is very committed to making sure members feel informed, involved and included.

So, look out for this and enjoy reading it.

4 Comments

  • Roger Billins 15th May '17 - 5:07pm

    What I would be very interested to learn is our strategy to improve our opinion poll ratings. It might be worth looking at the 1983 GE. With two weeks to go, the Liberal SDP Alliance were on 14 points with the Tories on a massive 52 %. by the end we had advanced to 25% mostly at the expense of the Tories. It would be worth looking at the campaign to see what made the difference-I seem to recall a re-launch after a Sunday lunch at David Steel’s house.

  • Eddie Sammon 15th May '17 - 7:05pm

    Corbyn has hired what looks like a communist to run his election campaign. Lib Dem Press needs to strongly criticism him on it.

    Honestly, time to stop playing nicely with Labour. Corbyn and the hard-left are repellent to liberals. Time to use it. Half of the Guardian seems to be saying Corbyn is the right choice and this might be costing the Lib Dems votes.

    Keep painting Theresa May as an anti-immigration nationalist, which she is.

  • paul barker 15th May '17 - 7:25pm

    Eddie Sammon makes some good points about our campaigning. The Man now in charge of Labours Election Strategy is Andrew Murray, Chief of Staff at Unite & founder of Stop The War. He was a member of The Communist Party for 40 Years & only joined Labour a few Months ago. He is on record as describing Stalins Rule as “a bit harsh”.
    Labour List have a piece about his appointment & going by the comments it doesnt seem to be popular.

  • Dave Orbison 15th May '17 - 7:31pm

    Eddie Sammon – did you ever watch “Wait til your father gets home”? A precursor to the Simpsons whose humour works at adult and child level. His neighbour, who bore a remarkable resemblance to Richard Nixon was comically shown as a McCarthy-like character who saw ‘reds under the beds everywhere’.

    Just wondered where you got you inspiration. You go on about communism here and communism there in the Corbyn team and policies he advocates. Wouldn’t it be more constructive rather than to mimic the personal attacks adopted by the Tories and focus more on policies.

    From what I have seen in terms of education, health, environment and even economic policy there is much more common ground between Labour and the LibDems than with the Tories. There is no shame in this. I welcome it as the thought of another five years of dismantling public services and especially under funding the NHS and education under Tory rule fills me with dread.

