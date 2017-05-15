Lib Dems send out strategy briefing to members

One of the things that Lib Dem members really liked about the last General Election was the strategy briefing that came out a couple of months before. In it, the party’s high command explained what they were trying to achieve and how they were going to do it. They also gave suggestions on what members could do to help them achieve our common aims.

We had years to prepare for that election. We had two weeks between Theresa May’s announcement and Parliament being dissolved and we had the local elections going on at the same time. Surely there wouldn’t be time to produce a similar document this time round, would there?

Well, that’s where you are wrong. By some miracle, they pulled it together and it will be landing on your doorstep at some point this week.

Not only that, but you know how I am always banging on about the party not understanding federalism? Well, there are Scottish and Welsh versions of this document.

It was a massive job to do this and credit must go to new Director of People Rachel Palma Randle. She had barely started her job when the election was called and she has already pulled off some fantastic stuff. She is very committed to making sure members feel informed, involved and included.

So, look out for this and enjoy reading it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings