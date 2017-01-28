The Voice

Lib Dems set up branch in France

By | Sat 28th January 2017 - 5:00 pm

The Liberal Democrats have set up a branch in France. Until now, members in France had been part of the Brussels and Europe branch, but, as an article in the English language French  newspaper Connexions shows, new member Paul Fisher has created a French branch which has its inaugural meeting this week. He told the paper:

“We want to ensure that the voice of British citizens living in France is heard back home,” Mr Fisher said.

The branch includes among its aims campaigning to support and enhance the rights of Britons in France and “supporting and campaigning for UK Liberal Democrat MPs and prospective MPs at election times who specifically and publically commit to staying in the EU”.

Mr Fisher said travelling the world in the navy taught him “people are people” and “we have to live in a global village together” and he believes in “liberté, égalité, fraternité”.

Bonne chance to our colleagues across the Channel.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 28th Jan '17 - 5:10pm

    While your’e doing this , try to persuade Francois Bayrou to either stand for president or join with Macron, as an alternative to Fillon for that job, someone capable of beating Le Pen !

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 28th Jan - 5:01pm
    Thought the article was accurate, The turnouts at elections in the U.K. are in the main pitifully low. Why, because many feel their vote is...
  • User AvatarDJ 28th Jan - 4:28pm
    Post ‘Brexit’ who can we trade with? Within the last 12 months there was a BBC debate program on Sunday morning where one of the...
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 28th Jan - 4:15pm
    Me Could they? How? I note that "Yellow Submarine" makes these damaging claims about the Liberal Democrats, but is unable to support his/her case when...
  • User AvatarRob norman 28th Jan - 3:42pm
    A second referendum on Brexit terms seems, on the face of it, to be a reasonable, democratic choice. However Brexit terms must be openly debated...
  • User AvatarStuart 28th Jan - 3:40pm
    "Far from being undemocratic, as some Brexiters claim, this is the only way to ensure public endorsement of what by any measure, is the largest...
  • User AvatarJ Dunn 28th Jan - 3:39pm
    This is a classic Tragedy of the Commons issue, and as ever the real tragedy is that every persons solution, always starts with a *...