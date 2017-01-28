Lib Dems set up branch in France

The Liberal Democrats have set up a branch in France. Until now, members in France had been part of the Brussels and Europe branch, but, as an article in the English language French newspaper Connexions shows, new member Paul Fisher has created a French branch which has its inaugural meeting this week. He told the paper:

“We want to ensure that the voice of British citizens living in France is heard back home,” Mr Fisher said. The branch includes among its aims campaigning to support and enhance the rights of Britons in France and “supporting and campaigning for UK Liberal Democrat MPs and prospective MPs at election times who specifically and publically commit to staying in the EU”. Mr Fisher said travelling the world in the navy taught him “people are people” and “we have to live in a global village together” and he believes in “liberté, égalité, fraternité”.

Bonne chance to our colleagues across the Channel.