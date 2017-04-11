Diane Reddell

Lib Dems should be involved in the Digital Jobs Action Summit

By | Tue 11th April 2017 - 9:35 am

With the Brexit negotiations looming I feel we need to look at our countries digital skills. We also need a nationwide digital strategy linked to the devolution plans for building digital skills, diversifying private IT investment UK-wide, support of digital start-up companies with both finance and IT mentoring and encouraging ‘pay it forward’ schemes for finance and IT mentoring for digital business and Government services.

However, we also must focus on diversity and inclusion as part of this digital strategy.  One example of this is the Northern voices programme which has been set up to get more women in IT and to speak about IT at conferences and in the media: it has similar aims as Liberal Democrat Women to get more women in STEM roles and in senior positions.

The Liberal Democrats want UK businesses to thrive and become global. Being part of the single market for trade, trade investment and for knowledge transfers of IT innovation will help these businesses thrive and thus keep and create digital jobs.

All types of business need digital skills, from the local florist to boost retail sales and arrange deliveries, or fashion designers to create their designs, to political organisations like the Liberal Democrats to campaign, handle MP casework, hold webinar discussions on hot topics and to support their membership teams.

The UK has a good reputation in both public and private sectors of IT knowledge and we need to exploit this to build our digital future for both digital enabled and non-digital enabled citizens.  We need to become world leaders in innovative technologies in assistive technologies to gain access to work and public spaces, health, politics, green technologies, education and entertainment to name a few.

In Leeds on 27th April, there is a free Digital Jobs Action Summit sponsored by Tech North which I would like everyone to come along and support.  Come along and listen to the debates and enthusiastically participate in the discussions.  There are four sessions being held, which address the key issues of ‘What is the problem?’, ‘Why is there a problem?’, ‘What can we all do about it?’ and ‘How are others leading the way?’

So please sign up here and join in the discussions.

 

 

* Diane Reddell is a member in the Wansbeck constituency

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Lorna Stirling 12th Apr '17 - 1:24pm

    We also need to address poor broadband speeds in the areas that do not have access to fibre and poor mobile phone reception.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 12th Apr - 3:28pm
    Lorenzo Cherin 12th Apr '17 - 1:27pm.......I do not understand the lack of tolerance or fear of supporting a limited action after a humanitarian horror..........
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 12th Apr - 3:16pm
    Come off it. You have forgotten to mention the MOST important election on May 4th GORTON I repeat GORTON If we win this then it...
  • User AvatarRoger Roberts 12th Apr - 2:57pm
    I would suggest that to be respected - and to win elections - we must first and foremost be a party of principle. That means...
  • User AvatarSteve Way 12th Apr - 2:53pm
    As a fellow former Royal, like Paddy I am appalled that so soon after the sacrifices of the Afghan years they are being cut back.
  • User Avatarpaul barker 12th Apr - 2:48pm
    Brexit is about the Economy, among many other things. It has the potential to put Britain through the same sort of pain that Greece &...
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 12th Apr - 2:16pm
    Excellent final post there, Martin.
Thu 13th Apr 2017
19:45
Wolverhampton LibDem Social Evening
Tue 18th Apr 2017
18:15
Sarah Olney MP meets Lib Dems in Business
Wed 19th Apr 2017
19:30
LibDem Drinks