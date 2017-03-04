Lib Dems take part in national Day of Action opposing Brexit and supporting #righttostay

Today, across the country, Lib Dems have been taking part in a national day of action, collecting signatures for our petition calling on the Government to give EU nationals the right to stay in the UK and spreading the word about our opposition to the Government’s position on Brexit and our call for people to be given the final say on the Brexit deal. This is way too important for all our futures to leave to the Brexit Government.
I hope that EU nationals take some comfort from the fact that there is so much public support for them to be given the right to continue to live in the country where they have settled.
There were over 100 events in total. Here are some of the pictures of the bright street stalls all over the country:
Lots of support in #beckenham #righttostay #dayofaction @LondonLibDems @BromleyLibDems pic.twitter.com/QwhftEw2GE
— Julie Ireland (@JulieIreland) March 4, 2017
Lots #Southsea #Portsmouth residents backing #LibDems #DayofAction @havantlibdems @AEuropeanBrit @darrensandersld @LibDemNewbiesUK helping pic.twitter.com/ILyRZGroGs
— Portsmouth Lib Dems (@portsmouthld) March 4, 2017
Fighting for #righttostay as part of @LibDems #DayofAction with @shaffaqmohd @andynash @RichardShawLD @CllrJoeOtten and other @SheffLibDems pic.twitter.com/Gz0B11FVuh
— John Dryden (@JohnD2357) March 4, 2017
Lib Dem #DayofAction in Horsham today. Spoke to lots of people, thoughtful conversations, lots of signatures pic.twitter.com/WCnG3mw9ws
— Morwen Millson (@MorwenMillson) March 4, 2017
.@LibDems activists campaigning across 100 #dayofaction events making the case for EU citizens #righttostay and our place in single market pic.twitter.com/v5WQq7VM5u
— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) March 4, 2017
Today @THLDs signed up it 550th member, its more than double since 2015 #LibDems #DayofAction #righttostay pic.twitter.com/YtMaPEUCpj
— William Dyer (@WilliamPHDyer) March 4, 2017
A coincidence, surely…
Recharging our #PaddyPower on @thlds #dayofaction on Europe pic.twitter.com/xTAidMJamQ
— Ed Long (@DrEdLong) March 4, 2017
Northampton Lib Dems today Sat 4 March, at Market Sq,Northampton next to Fitzy's fruit stall plenty of interest from citizens #DayofAction pic.twitter.com/hjChezIHjx
— Brendan Glynane (@CllrBGlynane) March 4, 2017
Our anti Hard Brexit campaign today in our #DayOfAction for @LibDems is receiving a very positive reception. pic.twitter.com/DwoyZB7Sam
— Reading Lib Dems (@ReadingLibDems) March 4, 2017
Hello Hastings, Colliers Wood, Derby and Southampton! #dayofaction #righttostay #EU #libdems pic.twitter.com/wzBSJosBBt
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 4, 2017
And that's a wrap! Thanks to all our fab @YeovilLibDems members for campaigning with me in Yeovil today 😀🙆👍 #LibDems #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/E6THWPS3qI
— Daisy Benson (@_DaisyBenson) March 4, 2017
@Bromsgrovehour Worcestershire for Europe, New Europeans and LibDems on High Street today campaigning to secure EU and Brits rights #Remain pic.twitter.com/QKdEjJ1nPp
— Rupert (@RupertJohnson) March 4, 2017
