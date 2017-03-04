Lib Dems take part in national Day of Action opposing Brexit and supporting #righttostay

Today, across the country, Lib Dems have been taking part in a national day of action, collecting signatures for our petition calling on the Government to give EU nationals the right to stay in the UK and spreading the word about our opposition to the Government’s position on Brexit and our call for people to be given the final say on the Brexit deal. This is way too important for all our futures to leave to the Brexit Government.

I hope that EU nationals take some comfort from the fact that there is so much public support for them to be given the right to continue to live in the country where they have settled.

There were over 100 events in total. Here are some of the pictures of the bright street stalls all over the country:

Lib Dem #DayofAction in Horsham today. Spoke to lots of people, thoughtful conversations, lots of signatures pic.twitter.com/WCnG3mw9ws — Morwen Millson (@MorwenMillson) March 4, 2017

.@LibDems activists campaigning across 100 #dayofaction events making the case for EU citizens #righttostay and our place in single market pic.twitter.com/v5WQq7VM5u — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) March 4, 2017

Northampton Lib Dems today Sat 4 March, at Market Sq,Northampton next to Fitzy's fruit stall plenty of interest from citizens #DayofAction pic.twitter.com/hjChezIHjx — Brendan Glynane (@CllrBGlynane) March 4, 2017

Our anti Hard Brexit campaign today in our #DayOfAction for @LibDems is receiving a very positive reception. pic.twitter.com/DwoyZB7Sam — Reading Lib Dems (@ReadingLibDems) March 4, 2017

And that's a wrap! Thanks to all our fab @YeovilLibDems members for campaigning with me in Yeovil today 😀🙆👍 #LibDems #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/E6THWPS3qI — Daisy Benson (@_DaisyBenson) March 4, 2017