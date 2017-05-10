Lib Dems to deliver £7 billion schools funding boost

Tim Farron and Sarah Olney have announced that the Liberal Democrats will invest nearly £7bn more in schools and colleges over the next parliament.
The funding would reverse cuts to frontline school and college budgets, protect per pupil funding in real terms and ensure no school loses out from the National Funding Formula.
Liberal Democrat Shadow Education Secretary Sarah Olney said:
Children are being taught in overcrowded classes by overworked teachers – but Theresa May doesn’t care.
While funding per pupil is set to see the biggest cuts in a generation, billions of pounds are being spent on divisive plans to expand grammars and free schools.
This extra £7 billion of funding would ensure no school and no child loses out.
We will reverse crippling Conservative cuts to school budgets and invest to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.
Tim Farron added
A landslide for the Conservatives would allow Theresa May to take parents across the country for granted and cut our schools to the bone.
Only the Liberal Democrats can provide the strong opposition Britain needs to stand up for your community.
Vote for the Liberal Democrats and you can change Britain’s future.
Where is that money coming from? Let’s not get involved in a fantasy economics contest with Labour.
If you are trying to one-up Labour: YOU WILL FAIL. You should be focusing on the neglected centre-ground voters, not with increasingly apathetic left wing voters that have vindictive distrust and hatred against you, or/and already firmly in the Corbyn orbit. Otherwise massive wasted opportunity this election.
In the short run at least an extra £7 billion on schools can only come about by … increasing the gap between taxes and spending (running a bigger deficit); raising taxes or reducing spending elsewhere. To say you are going to spend an extra £7 billion on schools without saying how it would be paid for is not supportive of a mature democratic process. (Notice how even the discredited “Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party” have said they will fund a similar package by putting up the rate of corporation tax.)
How will this be paid for?
“Lib Dems to deliver £7 billion”
Errrr, no. Not unless we make at least 310 gains in four weeks time.
Use of the conditional by the anonymous ‘The Voice’ would be sensible.