Lib Dems to fight period poverty by giving out free sanitary products in schools

A few weeks ago, Lorely Burt raised the issue of period poverty in Parliament after it was reported that some girls were missing school because they couldn’t afford to buy sanitary products.

Today the Guardian reports that the party would ensure that school nurses had stocks of pads to give out to all girls:

The party said it would fund the scheme so school nurses could keep a large stock of sanitary products for girls who need them, rather than singling out the teenagers likely to be struggling with the costs and giving out the products to them directly, which campaigners have cautioned could lead to an embarrassing stigma. The Scottish parliament plans to make it a requirement for schools to provide pads and tampons and a petition was started for the UK government to do the same. A similar scheme was also introduced last year by New York City council, which last year voted unanimously to provide menstrual hygiene products free of charge in public schools, prisons and homeless shelters. The Lib Dem peer Lorely Burt, the party’s spokesperson for equalities, said it was “disgraceful” that students were skipping school for fear of having to admit they were struggling to afford the products. “Theresa May says she wants a Britain that works for everyone but actions speak louder than words – rather than tackling this problem she prefers to invest millions in her own pet project of grammar schools,” Burt said. “The Liberal Democrats would end period poverty immediately by ensuring schoolgirls had access to basic sanitary products, ensuring they can continue their education uninterrupted and with dignity.”

If the other parties won’t follow suit, you have to ask why not. I suspect Labour and the Greens would happily agree. This is something that Theresa May should be asked directly.

Now, if only she were on a live radio phone in any time soon….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings