Lib Dems up to 18% nationally (BBC), performing well in key target general election seats

By | Fri 5th May 2017 - 4:16 pm

The BBC are reporting that the Liberal Democrat projected national vote is 18%, up 7 points compared to 2015. The Lib Dems are just 9 points behind Labour. The Conservatives are up by just 3 points. This is confirmed by Professor John Curtice and Britain Elects:

The party is on course to make scores of gains at the general election and establish themselves as the real opposition to the Conservatives, based on the local election results in so far.

Seats as diverse as Bath, Cambridge, Cardiff Central, Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Eastbourne, Edinburgh West, St Albans and Watford would fall to the Liberal Democrats on the basis of the results so far. This would more than double the size of the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party.

The Liberal Democrats topped the polls in Eastbourne despite Theresa May’s visit, and early signs are they are surging ahead in Scottish seats such as East Dunbartonshire and NE Fife.

Leader Time Farron commented:

These results tell a clear and stark message. Labour has collapsed. They cannot win the General Election.

If you want a strong opposition to this government, we are the party for you.

A strong opposition can change Britain’s future. A strong opposition to stand up to Theresa May’s divisive Brexit plans that will cost jobs and put up prices. A strong opposition to keep us in the Single Market. A strong opposition to rescue the NHS from Conservative neglect. A strong opposition to stop Theresa May cutting schools to the bone. A strong opposition to fight for you and your community.

Labour has failed as an opposition and handed Theresa May a blank cheque to do as she pleases. The voters have delivered their verdict on Jeremy Corbyn.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party that can challenge Theresa May. We will be the strong opposition that will stand up for you.

10 Comments

  • paul barker 5th May '17 - 4:35pm

    We have to be very careful about that 18%, we consistently do better in Local Elections, compared to Westminster. My estimate is that 18% today means 14% on June 8th, unless something big happens before then. We could double our number of MPs to 18 or we might only get a Dozen.
    We are on the right path but its a long one, uphill all the way.

  • Christian 5th May '17 - 4:51pm

    18% was my personally prediction for the 2017 GE before these results. We should get more air time over the next few weeks and I suspect these results are unlike normal council elections as they don’t normally take place during a GE. The challenge now is to concentrate on our key battlegrounds whilst also having a focused line of attack that isn’t just about Brexit

  • Chris Cory 5th May '17 - 5:00pm

    Well, which is it ? Are we going to make “scores of gains” (which means at least 40 gains) or will we “double the size of the Liberal democratic Parliamentary Party (which means 9 gains).
    I prefer Paul Barkers more sober assessment of where we are.

  • malc 5th May '17 - 5:01pm

    Even the Guardian have given up on the Lib Dems:

    “Despite aligning themselves with the 48%, Tim Farron’s party underwhelmed at the local elections. Labour is now all that can stop the Tories”

  • crewegwyn 5th May '17 - 5:07pm

    “on course to make scores of gains”

    Well, it’d be nice, but …

    Some of us have been around long enough to see how often local election results flatter to deceive.

  • expats 5th May '17 - 5:16pm

    I remember the optimism pre 2015…A prominent member (no pun intended) even promised to run naked if we won less than 25 seats….

    Sky have produced their prediction that a repeat of yesterday’s showing would still give us only 9 seats…(Labour 215, Tory 349)….Any late entries in the ‘bare bum’ handicap?

  • Alex Macfie 5th May '17 - 5:20pm

    malc: that Grauniad article is based on flawed logic. The Lib Dem vote increased, but not by as much as some of the less realistic expectations, and because of the collapse of another party’s vote (UKIP) it translated into a small net loss of Council seats. And therefore people should vote for the party that lost the most seats??!?!Really?!!!?

  • Allan Brame 5th May '17 - 5:21pm

    @ Malc “Even the Guardian have given up on the Lib Dems”
    Well, not exactly the Guardian – you are referring to an Opinion column by freelance journalist Abi Wilkinson
    While The Labour vote was down almost everywhere, it was the Lib Dems who put on 7%. True, that is not enough to translate into many gains, but more than enough to galvanise members to pile into those target seats where we have a real chance to limit the Tory advance

  • Eddie Sammon 5th May '17 - 5:38pm

    Slow change is the solution to revive Lib Dem fortunes. Again, we are in tough negotiations with the EU and we need to stand up for Britain. Standing up for Britain involves much more than criticising brexit or hard brexit.

    Of course we can and should criticise these things, but criticise EU officials too, when it is fair to do so.

  • Huw Dawson 5th May '17 - 5:48pm

    Frankly I’d be happy with a national result of 18% in the GE. What matters is the targets and defences. The stronger we are in the next parliament, the higher chance we have of overtaking Labour at the next GE.

